Coveney accused of taking ‘€100,00 selfie’ over PR strategy

Minister for Housing Simon Coveney has been accused of taking a “€100,000 selfie” with the creation of a website for the Rebuilding Ireland programme, established to tackle the housing crisis.

Fianna Fáil housing spokesman Barry Cowen made the allegation following Mr Coveney’s parliamentary reply to a written question he had asked about the costs of the programme’s PR strategy.

Mr Coveney said the overall cost of the “consultation, communications and engagement strategy” for the programme was €95,700. This includes a website; rebuildingireland.ie, with social media elements, a video presentation and a dedicated email address; rebuildingireland@housing.gov.ie.

Mr Coveney features a number of times in the video as it outlines the five pillars involved in the programme: Address Homelessness; Accelerate Social Housing; Build More Homes; Improve the Rental Sector; and Utilise Existing Housing.

Three of the pillar elements of the programme have already been launched.

Mr Cowen said “this is a €100,000 selfie for Simon Coveney and there are several more launches yet”.

The Fianna Fáil TD said it was only last week that the Planning and Development (Housing) and Residential Tenancies Bill was introduced to facilitate the Rebuilding Ireland – Action Plan for Housing and Homelessness.

“And we’re still awaiting the rental strategy,” he said.

Mr Cowen said Sinn Féin’s legislation, introduced in the Dáil on Wednesday, to link rents to the cost of living, was a bit simplistic. Fianna Fáil had abstained on the Government amendment on the basis that “our policies and strategies will be included” in the rental strategy.

If they were not, he warned his party would introduce their own Bill and they were “not grandstanding”.

Fianna Fáil wanted real solutions not PR, he said.

Costs

Mr Coveney said the €97,500 overall cost of the communications strategy included €54,600 to develop and manage the website.

ADVERTISEMENT

The website “facilitates engagement with the general public through the use of video presentations and social media at a cost of approximately €38,900 to date,” Mr Coveney said.

Defending the communications strategy, he said its main aim was to ensure the momentum for implementation was maintained throughout the life of the plan.

One of the three pillar launches that had taken place cost €2,200 for room hire and associated expenses.

“A key part of the successful implementation of Rebuilding Ireland will be ensuring that all stakeholders and the wider public are fully aware of the commitments, understand the range of initiatives and actions being rolled out and can access relevant and up-to-date information on progress,” he said.