Cost of Public Services Card rose from €19.8m to €60m

The costs of developing the Government’s Public Services Card rose from €19.8 million to about €60 million between 2009 and 2015, according to a report from the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG).

The card was initially put forward in 2004 as a solution to the problem of safely identifying users of a range of Government services, particularly social welfare services, where identity fraud was believed to be costing millions of euro per year.

A contract for development of the card was signed by the Department of Social Protection in 2009. But seven years on the Oireachtas Committee on Public Accounts has been told the cost of the project rose first from €19.8 million to €23 million.

Other costs were added including more than €2million to ensure cards were securely activated by the card holders.

By 2017 department staff costs will have added €28.8 million to the project, Seamus McCarthy told the committee on Thursday.

Mr McCarthy also said the planned roll out of the project had fallen far short of the target of three million card holders by 2013, and by June of this year numbers had reached just two million.

Mr McCarthy said the Department of Social Protection had put forward no business case before a contract was awarded in 2009, as he would have expected. As a result there was no high level plan identifying the resources and scope of the project and no clear identification of who exactly was responsible for its development.

Independent TD Catherine Connolly told the committee the project had been an “unmitigated disaster” and she asked why the plan was simply not re-tendered when it was discovered the requirements of the scheme were more complex than originally intended.

In response, the secretary general of the Department of Social Protection Niamh O’Donoghue said she did not accept the project was an unmitigated disaster. She said a business case for the project had been considered although she accepted the case may not have been available in a single document, labelled “business case”.

Ms O’Donoghue said there had been delays in integrating the software with leap cards to activate pensioners free travel entitlements and that other departments had not as yet engaged with the card.

But she said the Revenue Commissioners were planning to require use of the cards for all new applications for tax credits and the Passport Office was now requiring applicants have a Public Services Card.

Now that it had been developed the future of the card was “all about expansion”, she said. So far the use of the card had made savings of €2.5 million in detecting frauds while the amount of savings made by deterring attempted fraud, was unquantifiable, she said.

Commenting on the delays Ms O’Donoghue said it was seen as a three-year project in 2009 but the workload of the department had changed due to circumstances “very few would have been able to foresee”.

In addition, she said in 2010 the Government had “changed the entire departmental infrastructure”.