Committee on water charges unlikely to recommend any charging regime

The Dáil committee examining the future of water service funding in the State is understood to be unlikely to recommend any form of charging regime.

It is also believed the majority of members are opposed to introducing a charge for excessive usage.

The group of 20 TDs is meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday to agree the contents of its final report, which is to be sent to the Dáil in time for a vote on its findings on March 13th.

It is understood that consensus has been reached on a number of issues including returning money to those who paid their bills.

The method has not been decided, with members to examine whether Irish Water should give a cash payment, if Revenue should offer a tax credit, or whether an opt-in, opt-out system should be developed.

There has also been agreement in principle not to pursue those who did not pay their bills due to the costs attached.

It is understood that committee chairman Pádraig Ó Céidigh, an Independent Senator, held a private session with the committee last week where consensus was reached on some issues.

The Right2Water campaign, which led opposition to the water charges, will hold a meeting on Wednesday to decide its next course of action.

Anti-Austerity Alliance TD Paul Murphy and Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin both told The Irish Times they would not sign up to a report that provided for charges for excessive usage.

Mr Murphy said a decision would be taken this week on whether national demonstrations should coincide with a Dáil vote.

Water charges have been suspended until April 1st, meaning the levies will return unless action is taken by that date.