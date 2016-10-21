Citizens’ Assembly member replaced over role with pro-choice group

Fresh criticism has been levelled against the Citizens’ Assembly after it emerged one member stepped down last weekend because he had previously campaigned for a pro-choice group.

The man was one of the 99 people chosen to examine the Eighth amendment of the Constitution, which places the life of the unborn and the mother on an equal footing.

At its first meeting last Saturday, the man made chairwoman Ms Justice Mary Laffoy aware of his membership of a pro-choice group.

He was then replaced on the assembly.

Independent TD Mattie McGrath said the incident raised a number of issues around the process used to select members of the assembly.

He said polling company Red C, which was tasked with identifying members for the body, should not have allowed this to happen.

“How is it that despite Red C specifically reminding people who were polled that active campaigners on either side of the issues were to be excluded, that at least one high-profile social media campaigner for repeal was selected?” he asked. “This raises real and credible doubts that must be addressed.”

The Government chose Red C after a competitive tendering process. It was tasked with finding 99 members to examine a number of issues.

The Irish Times has contacted Red C for comment on the matter.

Those on the assembly are allowed to have opinions on the Eighth amendment but cannot comment on them publicly.

The assembly meets on Saturday in Malahide to begin its deliberations.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Austerity Alliance-People before Profit Alliance is to hold a rally in Dublin tomorrow seeking a repeal of the Constitutional clause.