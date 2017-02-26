Chief Whip praises parliamentary system of consensus

Chief Whip Regina Doherty has defended the performance of the Fine Gael-led minority Government, saying it works by building consensus.

“Obviously from a Government perspective, you would prefer to have a majority, but actually it does no harm for the future of passing laws in this country to get consensus to make sure we get better laws,’’ she said.

In a strong defence of “new politics” on RTÉ Radio’s This Week programme on Sunday, she said the reality was voters had a year ago given numbers to the current parliament. “And, whether we like it or not, we have to build consensus to get things passed.’’

She said bad decisions had been made by majority governments.

Ms Doherty said referring matters to Oireachtas committees, given the Dáil’s make-up, allowed for the building of consensus.

Ms Doherty said there was a narrative by some academics and media pundits, and in particular one politician, that this was a “do-nothing’’ Dáil. Nothing could be further from the truth, she said, adding Dáil reforms had been introduced.

Legislation output

The most significant of those was the Government had only five hours a week to legislate, while the Opposition had six hours. The guillotine on legislation had been abolished, she added.

Ms Doherty said 20 Bills had been passed by the Dáil, 32 Government Bills were before the House, while 63 Private Members’ Bills were before the Dáil and Seanad.

“That is in 10 months,’’ she added. “This is absolutely probably one of the most productive Dáil’s, from a legislation perspective, that I have ever encountered.’’

Ms Doherty was asked about Minister for Housing Simon Coveney’s reported remark that he would be the one to draw a line on the sand with Fianna Fáil and tell them enough was enough.

She replied she had not heard what Mr Coveney had said, adding Fine Gael was in a “pre-contest’’ phase and people were laying out their stalls.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Government’s business was to co-operate with the supply and confidence arrangement which Fianna Fáil had extended to it, she added.