Ceann Comhairle says O’Sullivan is ‘a very fine member of the force’

Ceann Comhairle Sean O’Fearghaíl has described the Garda Commissioner Noirín O’Sullivan as brave, courageous and “a very fine member of the force”.

Speaking on Kildare FM this morning, the Fianna Fáil TD said he knew Ms O’Sullivan personally and believed she was entitled to her good name.

Mr O’Fearghaíl said he would be very surprised if anything was to emerge that the Commissioner had “done anything untoward” in her role.

He added: “We need to be careful. There is an element in the country at large of group think.

“Group think is one step short of mob rule.”

Ms O’Sullivan is facing a number of motions of confidence on the Dáil over the coming weeks.

The Commissioner told the Oireachtas justice committee yesterday members of the Garda may have “deliberately” recorded incorrect figures that led to one million breath tests that never happened.

The Ceann Comhairle said he had worked closely with the Commissioner since he assumed office due the Oireachtas Bravery awards.

Mr O’Fearghaíl said any decision on the Garda chief was a matter for the Government.

However, he added: “She is a very fine member of the force, that she is very brave and courageous. I do not know what is going to be found.

“But I think she, together with every individual, is entitled to their good name.

“They are not entitled to have that name besmirched without concrete evidence.”

The chair of the Dáil is normally precluded from active participation in politics when elected to the role.