‘Cash for ash’: Justice Minister says Foster and McGuinness ‘let her down’

Northern Ireland’s Justice Minister has accused the First Minster and Deputy First Minister for letting her down over the “cash for ash” controversy but does not believe Arlene Foster should step aside from her role.

Claire Sugden, the independent unionist MLA, who forms the Stormont Executive with the DUP and Sinn Féin, says they have “reverted to party politics” over the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme but denied they see her as a “soft touch”.

Amid suggestions from other Stormont parties that Ms Sugden is a “spectator” and that she should “bring down the house of cards”, she broke her silence on the ongoing crisis with a Radio Ulster interview on Friday morning.

“Martin and Arlene have both let me down,” she said of the First Minister and Deputy First Minister respectively.

The East Derry MLA said her position on the overgenerous green energy scheme, which is expected to cost the Northern taxpayer around £490m (€577m) , had not changed since before Christmas and that she had been busy doing her job.

She described RHI as “a cross-cutting issue” rather than a justice issue and claimed she does not have the power to unilaterally set up a public inquiry into the matter and that it would need the Stormont Executive’s backing.

“People saying I have unilateral power on initiating a public inquiry are misinformed,” she said.

Ms Sugden was critical of Ms Foster and Mr McGuinness but says she will not resign and does not support calls for a fresh Assembly election.

Public inquiry

On whether she could support a Sinn Féin motion calling for Ms Foster to stand aside from her role as First Minister, she said she could support an independent investigation into RHI but was concerned a public inquiry could be lengthy and expensive.

However she said it would be unfair to Ms Foster to force her to stand aside and that she was in “two minds” over whether she could support Sinn Féin on this element of its demands as she was “unsure what it would achieve”.

“Essentially that is punishment without proper, fair investigation,” she said.

“Until we can do that (an investigation) I don’t think that is fair.”

Foyle’s People Before Profit MLA Eamonn McCann believes Ms Foster should resign as First Minister and that Ms Sugden should consider her position rather than act as a “linchpin” for the Stormont Executive “if it is not delivering truth and justice to the people”.

Sinn Féin

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin is to publish it terms of reference for an RHI investigation.

It reportedly wants an independent panel to investigate the scheme rather than a single legal figure, such as a judge.

It is understood the party wants the panel to produce a preliminary report within four weeks, during which it believes Ms Foster should stand aside, and a final report within three months.

Stormont is currently in recess and is expected to reconvene on January 16th.