Cabinet resumes talks on €13bn Apple tax ruling

The Cabinet resumed talks on Friday morning on how to respond to the €13 billion Apple tax ruling.

Friday’s meeting comes after talks between the five Independent Alliance TDs who support the Government, as well as Independent Minister Katherine Zappone on how to find an agreed collective position with Fine Gael continued late into Thursday night.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny and Fine Gael Ministers have argued strongly for an immediate decision to appeal against the ruling that Apple’s tax arrangement with the Irish authorities was illegal State aid.

They argue it is imperative to make immediate moves to safeguard the State’s reputation in the wake of a judgment that has damaged Ireland’s standing internationally.

However, Independent Ministers have refused to back the appeal and have set out a number of demands in return for their support.

While it is understood the Independent Alliance Ministers Shane Ross and Finian McGrath may now be willing to support the appeal, Ms Zappone’s position is uncertain.

Decision expected

Speaking on his way to Friday’s meeting, Minister for Health Simon Harris said he hoped it would “provide some clarity and action in terms of a decision regarding Apple.”

Mr Harris said he expected the Cabinet to make a decision on Friday.

“This is a very important issue with far reaching consequences and it’s important we get it right.

“While the people of Ireland are very pro-European, I don’t think they take kindly to unelected bureaucrats telling us what to do here in this country in relation to our own business environment,” he said.

Thursday night’s talks followed a public clash between Apple chief executive Tim Cook and EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager over the motivations for the EU investigation into Apple, and its finding that Apple’s effective tax rate in the EU in 2014 was 0.005 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

€13 billion was unexpected

Fine Gael MEP Brian Hayes says he is also hopeful that the Cabinet will deliver a response on the matter on Friday.

“I hope the Cabinet comes up with a response today. It’s important that the Government speaks with one voice, that they are united. It’s understandable why people need a bit of time to work through all of the issues involved,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“Apple will have to do what they have to do and we have got to do what we have to do as a country because of the reputational issues involved - the importance of Ireland as an open economy in terms of attracting jobs into our country. It’s important that we appeal the decision.”

Mr Hayes said there was no surprise in Government that the commission had made the ruling, but that the amount of €13 billion was unexpected.

“No one outside Margrethe Vestager’s team knew the amount. There’s a reason for that. Once you start telling a commissioner, it leaks then everyone knows, inevitably, that’s how politics works. There’s a market sensitivity about the amount. Generally speaking on these decisions, the scale of the amount is not known.

“There was no understanding at Irish Government level about the scale of the decision until very late in the day, 10 o’ clock that morning.”

Mr Hayes said he had “no doubt” but that the Independent TDs would “come to the right conclusion.”

Demands

Fine Gael is now understood to have acceded to most of the requests from Independent Ministers in return for their support, including an early recall of the Dáil to debate the appeal; an assessment of the effective tax rate of multinational companies in Ireland; and strong commitments to tax justice.

On Thursday, Mr Cook alleged the commission was motivated by political concerns and its ruling was based on “no fact or law”. He rejected the finding Apple had received illegal state aid and also denied it enjoyed the tax rate claimed by the commission.

Independence

Speaking in Brussels, Ms Vestager defended the independence of the commission’s competition division. “I know what we are obliged to do and that is to take decisions that are independent, based on the treaty, the facts of the case and can be checked by the European courts,” she said.

Asked about the finding of a 0.005 per cent tax in 2014, Ms Vestager said the commission had used figures supplied by Apple in US Senate hearings in 2013.

Fine Gael Ministers expressed confidence Thursday night that the memorandum from Minister for Finance Michael Noonan for an appeal would receive full Cabinet backing today. “I think it is okay and we will get there. I will reserve my final judgement until Cabinet,” said a source.

But Independent Minister of State John Halligan said the disclosures this week were shocking and offended people’s sense of fairness. He also expressed his preference for a Dáil recall before any Cabinet decision. His Alliance colleagues have accepted, however, that the recall will occur after the Government decision has been made.

Fine Gael has been adamant that it will not compromise on an early decision to appeal.