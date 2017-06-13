Cabinet reshuffle: There will be a ‘change in personnel’, says Flanagan

Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan said there will be a “change in personnel” on Wednesday when incoming Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announces his new Cabinet.

Speaking on his way into Taoiseach Enda Kenny’s final Cabinet on Tuesday morning before he formally steps down this afternoon, Mr Flanagan said he had been privileged to serve as Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade.

“There will be a change in personnel tomorrow. This is entirely a matter for Minister Varadkar,” he said.

The two vacancies – left by departing Mr Kenny and retiring Minister for Finance Michael Noonan – are expected to be filled by Mr Varadkar’s campaign manager, Eoghan Murphy, and by Mayo TD Michael Ring, sources said.

Sources close to the Fine Gael leader said yesterday Mr Varadkar had given assurances to Ministers who supported his leadership candidacy that they would not be demoted.

It is also certain his leadership rival Simon Coveney and his sole Cabinet supporter, Simon Harris, will be retained as senior Ministers.

Mr Murphy is expected to be given an economic brief and has been linked to the Department of Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation or a super junior position with responsibility for Brexit.

Mr Ring, meanwhile, looks set to be given responsibility for rural affairs. Speculation continued on other potential changes, with Mr Flanagan touted for a possible move to the Department of Justice.

Mr Flanagan, who served as Fine Gael spokesman for justice in opposition, is keen to remain in his current portfolio.

Other names linked to the Department of Justice include Minister for Education Richard Bruton.

However, those close to Mr Bruton have stressed his desire to remain in education or move to an economic portfolio.

Brexit negotiations

Minister for Housing Simon Coveney is understood to be seeking a move to the Department of Foreign Affairs to oversee the Brexit negotiations.

It is likely that most of the new appointments to ministerial rank will take place at junior level.

The four Ministers of State who backed Mr Coveney – Damien English; Marcella Corcoran Kennedy; David Stanton; and Dara Murphy – are not expected to be reappointed.

Two Ministers of State, Eoghan Murphy and Michael Ring, are expected to be appointed to Cabinet, while Government Chief Whip Regina Doherty is expected to be allocated a senior ministry.

Concerns about Mr Varadkar being unable to command a majority when the Dáil votes on his nomination of taoiseach eased yesterday after the Independent Alliance confirmed it will support him.

The group of Independent TDs met Mr Varadkar for two hours yesterday to reach a final agreement on a range of issues they had raised with him.

“The talks were open and positive and focused on how we can implement the Programme for Government more effectively. This will involve a review of legislation and seeing which issues can be prioritised,” said Mr Varadkar, who added that Brexit would be its major priority.

All of the Alliance’s Ministers and Ministers of State will retain their current portfolios after Mr Varadkar announces his new Cabinet.

It is also expected Attorney General Máire Whelan will stand aside this week to allow Mr Varadkar to make a new appointment. The Irish Times understands Frank Callanan is in line for the position. Mr Callanan is a member of the party’s trustees and is seen as a strong supporter of Mr Varadkar.

Speaking in Dublin on Monday, Mr Varadkar declined to be drawn on the possible make-up of his Cabinet.

The new Fine Gael leader said: “I am giving a lot of thought to a lot of things at the moment. The first priority is to secure the abstention of Fianna Fáil and the votes of a number of Independents so we can elect a new taoiseach and government on Wednesday.

“That is the first priority. I have been giving thought to the new ministerial team and the structures of the departments. I have made no final decision on that and I may not do so until Wednesday.”