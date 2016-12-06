Cabinet expected to pass judicial appointments Bill summary

The summary of the much-anticipated judicial appointments Bill is expected to be approved by the Cabinet when it meets this morning at Government Buildings, clearing the way for publication later this week.

Ministers will be asked to approve the “heads” of the Bill, a summary of the intention of each section. This follows an agreement between Fine Gael and Independent Alliance TD and Minister for Transport Shane Ross last week to allow several judges to be appointed to the Circuit and District Courts.

Mr Ross had previously said he would block any more judicial appointments until a new system was in place.

The completed draft of the Bill is due to be completed by the end of January, according to the agreement.

The heads will stipulate that a new mechanism for appointing judges is to be set up. A new body with a majority of non-legal members, headed by a non-legal chair, will select a ranked shortlist of candidates for the bench before forwarding to the Government.

Significant opposition

There remains significant opposition to the Bill from some parts of the judiciary. Another Bill, governing judicial conduct and oversight, is also expected in the new year.

However, it is understood Fianna Fáil will not support the Government Bill, after the Government last week blocked a Bill authored by its justice spokesman, Jim O’Callaghan.

Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald employed a technical objection to block the process of the Bill to its committee stage.

If Fianna Fáil votes against the Bill, as sources suggest is likely,the Government would have to secure the support of a large number of other Opposition TDs for the Bill to pass.