Budget 2017 will provide a ‘fairer Ireland,’ says Kenny

The Government is meeting this morning to rubber stamp the budget following discussions between Fine Gael, its coalition partners the Independent Alliance, and Fianna Fáil last night.

Ahead of the 9.30am meeting, Taoiseach Enda Kenny said there were “a few little things” left to be discussed regarding the budget.

He added that this budget will provide a “fairer Ireland” as well as “Brexit-proofing” the State’s finances.

The centrepiece of the minority Fine Gael-Independent Government’s first budget is a universal childcare payment which all parents with children aged between six months and three years in childcare entitled to up to €900 in State subsidies a year.

The poorest families will receive €8,000 annually under the budget’s childcare arrangement. Minister for Children Katherine Zappone’s plan will see all parents, no matter what their income, receive some subsidy from the State.

Following the meeting, Fine Gael ministers will be briefed.

The budget will be delivered by Minister for Finance Michael Noonan in the Dáil at 1pm, with Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe speaking after Mr Noonan’s speech.

The budget will be passed through the Dáil with the acquiescence of Fianna Fáil, who will honour the confidence and supply agreement struck with Fine Gael earlier this year.

Secured a reduction

The Independent Alliance secured a reduction in prescription charges for the over 70s. A packet of cigarettes is due to go up by 50 cent.

The measures will be contained in a €1.2 billion budget package, split between spending increases and tax cuts on a 2:1 ratio. The taxation measures will include:

A 0.5 per cent cut in the 1 per cent, 3 per cent and 5.5 per cent rates of universal social charge (USC).

An increase in the inheritance tax threshold from €280,000 to €310,000 for gifts between parents and children.

ADVERTISEMENT

A first-time buyer’s scheme will see income tax refunds at a maximum of €20,000 on homes worth up to €600,000.

A €100 increase in the home carer’s tax credit.

A €400 increase in the earned income tax credit for the self-employed.

Mr Donohoe is also to release funding for 800 extra gardaí, 1,000 nurses and 1,400 new teachers, including resource teachers and special needs assistants. This will not reduce the pupil-teacher ratio but will keep pace with demographic demands.

Fianna Fáil’s Finance spokesperson Michael McGrath maintains that today’s budget represent a new direction that is “quite radical”.

“If you look at last year’s budget the split was 50:50, we secured agreement that the split will be at least 2:1 in favour of investment in people and services over tax cuts,” he told RTE’s Morning Ireland.

Independent Alliance ‘had a lot of influence’

Minister of State for the Office of Public Works and Flood Relief Sean Canney

said that the Independent Alliance group had “a lot of influence” on the budget.

“The Programme for Government was the template for the budget, so there will be no surprises.” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“We’re partners in Government, we put in a huge amount of effort, the Independent Alliance TD said, adding this budget will be unique as it is from a minority Government.

The Galway East TD said the budget will be the first that will “start reparations for the recession.”

Fianna Fáil

Fianna Fáil’s spokesperson on public expenditure Dara Calleary denies that his party is looking for credit for the “goodies” in Budget 2017.

The Mayo TD said that abstaining from the vote on the budget was always the intention.

“The agreement is to facilitate the passing of three budgets. The Government knows that is our position.”

Mr Calleary said that there will be negative reaction to some aspects of the budget.

“We’ll take that criticism. We have made inputs, so the notion of running around taking credit is not on.

“I would prefer to be around the table writing the budget. But this is not our budget.”