Budget 2017: Election brought change in policy, says McGrath

The decision the electorate made in the general election has brought about “a marked change in budgetary policy” according to Fianna Fáil spokesman Michael McGrath.

He said in the election people spoke. They wanted a fair Ireland, a less divided country. In a first for the the main Opposition finance spokesman Mr McGrath gave conditional praise.

He said “the voice of the ordinary people of Ireland has brought about a marked change in budgetary policy”.

“Brexit is the inescapable backdrop to the budget and must be addressed.”

He said the confidence and supply agreement between Fine Gael and Fianna Fail was “the first time in the history of the State that such a Government arrangement was entered into”.

“In today’s budget the split between expenditure on services and investing on people and taxation was three to one,” he said. “This is a significant achievement and a major department from the last Fine Gael/Labour budget. From the outside we influenced it as best we could for a decent and fair budget.”

It was a fairer budget and he said Fianna Fáil made no apology for that. In a swipe at other Opposition parties he said he had come to the conclusion that “the centre must hold”.

Waiting lists

Fianna Fáil public expenditure spokesman Dara Calleary said there were no new home help hours and no new home care packages in the budget, despite a €500 million investment in health.

He said there had to be early and measurable action on dealing with waiting lists.

He welcomed the announcement that those receiving domiciliary care allowance would receive medical cards.

He welcomed the 900 extra resource teachers which he said had to go into the areas most in need.