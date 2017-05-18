Bruton and Fitzgerald will not run as Noonan signals resignation

Two senior Fine Gael ministers have said they will not run for the leadership of the party while Minister for Finance Michael Noonan has announced he will step down as a Cabinet minister when the new Taoiseach assumes office in June.

Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald said she will not be a candidate in the Fine Gael leadership race but did not indicate her support for either of the front runners, Simon Coveney and Leo Varadkar. Minister for Education Richard Bruton also said he would not be running and gave his backing to Mr Varadkar.

Meanwhile, the deputy leader of Fine Gael James Reilly resigned from the position and declared his support for Mr Coveney. “I believe my position is not of consequence, but the future of the party is,” he told RTE’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show.

“I am backing Simon Coveney, I believe he has the temperament for the job. He is hard working, collegiate, not afraid to take on the hard issues.

“He is an experienced negotiator, polite but firm, he doesn’t antagonise people. He will have to negotiate with the Independent Alliance and Fianna Fáil.

“I believe Leo has many fine talents, but for the job ahead Simon is the best leader.” Dr Reilly said that he wants the party unified behind the new leader.

On what is the first full day of the contest to become leader of Fine Gael, and as a consequence Taoiseach, Mr Noonan said he would not contest the next general election, signalling the end of his political career.

Mr Noonan was first elected as a TD for Limerick in 1981.

“Following the Taoiseach’s announcement yesterday, I want to state that I do not wish to be considered for Cabinet by his successor, whoever that may be,” he said.

“I have been honoured to serve as Minister for Finance since March 2011 and have introduced six annual budgets and one supplementary budget.

“I believe now is a good time for a new Finance Minister to take up office. Ireland is the fastest growing economy in Europe, the budget is almost balanced and we are on the cusp of full employment.

“I will continue to carry out my duties as Minister for Finance until a successor is appointed.

“I will not be seeking re-election to Dáil Éireann at the next General Election. It has been a privilege to represent the people of Limerick since I was first elected in 1981 and I look forward to continuing to do so until an election is called.”

Earlier, Ms Fitzgerald said she had seriously considered a run but decided against it.

The announcement came ahead of the launch of Mr Coveney’s campaign this morning while Mr Varadkar will launch his campaign on Saturday morning.

“I have been touched by the encouragement and support I have received,” Ms Fitzgerald said. “But I have decided that entering the contest is not the right decision for me. I look forward to the campaign and the bright future ahead for Fine Gael.”

“Yesterday, the Taoiseach announced his retirement as leader of Fine Gael,” she added. “His work on behalf of the country and our party has been immense and extraordinary. He strove for the best in a way that was tireless, relentless, enthusiastic and compassionate.

“His zest for what he does has no equal. His belief in Ireland is phenomenal and it did the country a great service. There was also kindness and support for colleagues and it has been a privilege and honour to serve at his side. I wish Enda and his family all the best for the future. I have seriously considered contesting the leadership election which is now in the Fine Gael party.

Speaking at an event in Dublin, Taoiseach Enda Kenny said he had no regrets about his decision. He made his announcement at a meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party in Dublin on Wednesday after weeks of speculation.

Mr Kenny said he would continue to conduct the work of Government while the contest was under way.