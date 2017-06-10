British result shows calling snap election ‘unwise’, Varadkar says

The outcome of the British general election has “changed the context” of how the UK’s departure from the European Union will impact Ireland, Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar has said.

Mr Varadkar said there was no denying the unexpected result of Thursday’s election had altered the way in which Brexit would now be viewed.

He said he was not planning to follow British prime minister Theresa May’s lead and call a snap election if, as expected, he succeeds Enda Kenny as taoiseach next week.

“There are no plans for a snap election,” he said. “I think it’s fair to say that the results from the UK indicate why it’s unwise to assume (calling an unexpected election) just because you get a bounce in the polls or because you are 10 or 20 per cent ahead.”

He added: “To a certain extent the public don’t like being forced to go to the polls without a good reason...There is a lesson to be learned from that.”

The Fine Gael leader also hinted that the political instability across the Irish Sea could prompt a “softer” Brexit than anticipated.

“I don’t think anybody can predict the future but what is certainly the case if you look at the results is a very large number of people in Britain voted for political parties that don’t want to leave the customs union and don’t want to leave the single market,” he said. “That does change things and...the context within which we are operating.”

Upsides

Speaking ahead of a Fine Gael selection convention in Longford, Mr Varadkar said that from Ireland’s perspective there were upsides and downsides to the results. He stressed the need for Brexit talks to resume at the earliest opportunity.

“It’s fair to say that the result is not one that most people anticipated,” he said.

“What’s crucial now is that we get down to business, that we resume talks about re-establishing the institutions in Northern Ireland and restoring power sharing and we end the uncertainty about Brexit and begin the negotiations with the British government as soon as they are ready to do so.”

Mr Varadkar also said he would be keeping a close watch on what additional political leverage the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) might be able to fashion should they go into government with the Conservative Party.

“(It is something) we will have to have regard to,” he said. “Sinn Féin is an abstentionist party and doesn’t take up its seats in Westminster which is regrettable.”

Cllr Micheál Carrigy was selected to contest the next general election for Fine Gael in Longford, holding off the challenge of Cllr Paul Ross.