Brian Stack’s son says Adams is trying to deflect from giving information

The son of murdered prison officer Brian Stack is calling on the media to help him find out the truth about his father’s death.

“I’m one guy on my own trying to get the truth for my family. Sinn Féin has resources, researchers, press officers. I want the media to focus on this guy who can help my family,” Austin Stack said.

“This is all an attempt by Gerry Adams to deflect from naming the man he knows has all the information on my father’s death. He needs to give that information to the gardaí.”

Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams has said he will make a Dáil statement on the murder of the prison officer by the IRA in 1983.

Mr Adams said he had already dealt with the matter in substance, and he would make a statement in the House if time was made available to him.

“But let me make it clear, I have never accused anyone of being a suspect in the murder of Brian Stack because I don’t know who the suspects might be,’’ Mr Adams said on Tuesday.

He was replying to Taoiseach Enda Kenny, who said Mr Adams should make a statement under privilege in the House.

“This is not fiction,’’ said Mr Kenny. “A man was murdered in cold blood and his killer is at large . . . people know who that murderer is.’’

Mr Kenny said Mr Adams knew more about the killing than he did.

Political reaction

Mr Stack said he was not surprised by the level of political reaction to Mr Adams’ plan to make a Dáil statement.

“No where else in the Western world would you have the leader of a main political party who has information on a murder.

“Last week we had a whole week of deflection. There was one person left off that email. The man who investigated my father’s death. Why did he leave it off the email?

“He has copious notes and information from the IRA, he should hand them over.”

Mr Stack said that Mr Adams just wanted to make a statement to the Dáil but did not want to be questioned.

“All we want is the truth. We’re not bitter people, we don’t want a pound of flesh,” he said.

2013 meeting

Mr Stack said he and his brother had a number of meetings in 2013 with Mr Adams.

“I went to him and asked him could he get information on my father’s death,” he said.

“We worked out the logistics and he asked me would we be wired. I told him we wouldn’t, I offered to be searched.

“We ended up going up the M1 motorway, turned off at a roundabout in Dundalk, drove up the side of a mountain where we met a transit van outside a cemetery,” Mr Stack told Newstalk Breakfast.

Mr Stack said that he, his brother, Mr Adams and another person were then transferred into a van. Mr Stack’s brother commented afterwards that the vehicle had been purpose built as there was plywood screwed over the windows.

“We pulled up close to a patio door and entered a room with the curtains drawn. An IRA man was waiting. He said he had been asked to investigate and that because of his leadership role he was able to get information.

“He told us that the individuals who were involved in killing my father were still alive but were not prepared to meet us. He explained the context of the killing which had not been sanctioned and that the people had been disciplined.”