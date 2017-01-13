Brian Stack: Late prison officer’s family urge quizzing of Adams

The family of murdered prison officer Brian Stack have called for Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams to be questioned by an Garda Síochána.

Mr Stack’s sons Austin and Oliver and their mother Sheila are meeting Taoiseach Enda Kenny today to discuss their father’s case.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Austin Stack said they would raise a number of concerns with Mr Kenny.

He said there were a number of individuals including the Sinn Féin president who had information about their father’s death.

Mr Stack said: “We want to talk to the Taoiseach about the current nature of the investigation. We are hoping to ask the Taoiseach to ensure there is no interference and to allow the gardaí do their job and that to ensure Gerry Adams will be questioned.”

Four individuals

Mr Adams sent an email in February 2016 with the names of four individuals alleged to have information about the 1983 murder.

Sinn Féin TDs Dessie Ellis and Martin Ferris were two of the names included in the correspondence.

Mr Stack said it was scandalous the Sinn Féin leader had not been questioned by gardaí about the email.

Austin and Oliver were driven in a blacked-out van with Mr Adams to an unknown location for a meeting with an IRA man in 2013.

They have urged Mr Adams to identify the figure and the person who drove them to the location.

The Taoiseach has said the Sinn Féin leader should give the names of the two individuals to gardaí.