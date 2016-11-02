Brexit: UK may trigger Article 50 in December, Kenny says

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has indicated the British government could trigger Article 50 by December, months earlier than had been indicated.

British prime minister Theresa May said last month her government will trigger Article 50 and begin formal Brexit negotiations by the end of March next year.

Mr Kenny has now raised the prospect of the process starting at an earlier date.

The Taoiseach warned the negotiations could get “quite vicious” and Europe could lose the plot if it becomes obsessed with what Britain might or might not get during the discussions.

In response to Mr Kenny’s comments a Downing Street spokesman said there had been no change in the British government’s Brexit timeline.

With regard to Ireland, Mr Kenny said there was no merit in “camping in Downing Street” and friends should not “overstay their welcome”.

Mr Kenny described Brexit as the biggest challenge Ireland has faced in 50 years. Mr Kenny was speaking as he opened a civic forum examining the consequences of the decision of the British people to leave the European Union.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and the Ulster Unionist Party have declined to attend the event.

What is Article 50? Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty sets out how an EU country might voluntarily leave the union. Article 50 says: "Any member state may decide to withdraw from the union in accordance with its own constitutional requirements." No country has ever invoked Article 50 – yet.

Mr Kenny said the forum would be an opportunity to listen to the concerns of business and civic groups about the challenges a Brexit may bring.

He said there would be no return to the hard border between the Republic and the North of Ireland.

Mr Kenny said the retention of an open border is essential in any negotiations.

Minsters, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin and Sinn Féin First Minister Martin McGuinness are among the attendees.

Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams said his party would seek to ensure the vote in Northern Ireland, which voted against Brexit, would be upheld.

He said the six counties should be given special designated status in any negotiations.

Mr Adams also criticised the decision of the DUP not to attend the forum. He said the conversation cannot be ignored by the party.

Mr Martin said people in the Republic and the North of Ireland had been persuaded of the benefits of the European Union.

He said now they are faced with the “fallout of a divisive and damaging result not of their making”.

Mr Martin said: “We could spend a lot of time here talking about the politics of what has happened but this would help no one. And the politicians present need to give the wider interests represented here the space to be heard.

“Today and as this process moves forward we have to take a different approach. “There is an urgent need to quickly move forward. We can’t let the confusion and complacency of others dominate.”

Mr Kenny said: “I have agreed with the Prime Minister that there will be no return to the borders of the past. Therefore the retention of an open border is critical.

“Neither I, nor the Prime Minister, desire to limit the freedom of people on both sides of the Irish sea to trade, live, work and travel freely across these islands.

“Therefore we have agreed that the benefits of the Common Travel Area be preserved.”