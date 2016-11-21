Brexit: SDLP publishes 150 questions for NI Executive

The SDLP has published 150 questions for the Northern Ireland Executive to answer about Brexit.

On Monday the Social Democratic and Labour Party leader Colum Eastwood said since the leave result emerged there has been uncertainty around when Article 50 will be triggered and the kind of Brexit the British government will pursue.

He said the Executive in the North “has used this uncertainty as an excuse for paralysis”.

The SDLP and the UUP chose to go into opposition at Stormont after the Assembly elections in May.

Monday is opposition day at Stormont so it gives the parties a chance to try scrutinise the DUP.

“Today the SDLP is publishing 150 questions which we are asking of every government department at Stormont,” Mr Eastwood said.

“These are questions which we continue to submit to the Northern Ireland Executive.

“They range from economic and business questions on our place in the single market, social questions on the effects on our community and voluntary sectors, education questions on the status and impact on our universities and questions around the security and future faced by our farming families.

“It is by no means an exhaustive list, however if Northern Ireland is to succeed in making the case for special status and special protections post-Brexit, these are many of the questions which they need to begin answering fast.”

As well as general questions there is specific focus on finance, justice, health, communities, agriculture, education and other matters under the remit of Stormont ministers.

In the weeks to come the SDLP leader says his party will be publishing its “vision for special status for Northern Ireland”.

Mr Eastwood says there will be a particular focus on the all-island civic dialogue in an effort to defend the interests of the island of Ireland.

“In order to build that coherent case we need those in Government in the North to give detail as to the implications for our economy and society,” he said.

“Fully answering these 150 questions would be a good start.”