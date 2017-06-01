Brexit must not lead to united Ireland by the ‘back door’, UUP says

The call for special status for Northern Ireland within the European Union is an attempt to achieve a united Ireland by the “back door”, Ulster Unionist Party leader Robin Swann has said.

Speaking as the UPP launched its Westminster election manifesto, Mr Swann was critical of Sinn Féin and SDLP demands for special designated EU status for the North in the wake of the vote for Britain to leave the EU.

“Those who promote ‘special status’ are calling for the break-up of the United Kingdom. It is an attempt by some to create a united Ireland by the back door,” he said.

“There can be no border up the middle of the Irish Sea. There can be no passport checks for citizens of Northern Ireland arriving in Cairnryan or Heathrow. All our energies should be focused instead on the Brexit negotiations and getting the best deal for all our people.”

He said the idea of special status brings “with it all sorts of connotations that leave us outside the United Kingdom rather than inside” and this “sets us adrift in what it means to be part of the union”.

While the UUP opposed the UK quitting Europe, Mr Swann said that the “days of Remainers and Brexiteers are over”.

“Whether people voted remain or leave, the reality now is we will be exiting the European Union. Whilst others only care about getting any deal, we want the best deal.”

He said this month’s election was not a re-run of the Brexit referendum and “neither should we allow people to couch it in those terms”.

“The United Kingdom joined the EEC as one nation and we‘ll leave the European Union as one nation,” he added.

Key demands

Mr Swann said the UUP had five key demands on Brexit: no hard border, or internal borders within the UK; safeguarding the economy by investing in skills and infrastructure; providing assurance for those currently in receipt of EU funds; maintaining the Common Travel Area; and stablishing a dedicated Northern Executive to act as a “coherent voice for Northern Ireland”.

Mr Swann described Sinn Féin and SDLP calls for a Border poll on a united Ireland as “nonsense”.

He said that under the terms of the Belfast Agreement once the first such poll was held they must be held thereafter every seven years. This, he contended, would reinforce sectarian politics in Northern Ireland not only in the run-up to the plebiscites but during regular elections as well.

The UUP leader said restoring devolution was “still within our grasp”, adding that it was “outrageous that Northern Ireland has been left drifting without a government now for five months”.

He said it was Sinn Fein, “and only them, that stand in the way of a new Executive being formed”.

The UUP launched its manifesto in Templepatrick in the South Antrim constituency where outgoing UUP MP Danny Kinahan is trying to withstand the challenge of the DUP’s Paul Girvan. The party also is battling to hold on to Tom Elliott’s seat in Fermanagh South Tyrone against the challenge of Sinn Féin’s Michelle Gildernew.

UUP MANIFESTO MAIN POINTS

• Strengthening Northern Ireland’s union with Britain.

• Addressing legacy of the past.

• Restoring Northern Assembly and Executive.

• Making Northern Executive Ministers more accountable.

• Achieving best Brexit deal.

• Reforming health system.

• Supporting British army veterans in NI.

• Improving education system.