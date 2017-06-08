Brexit means ‘aggressive recruiting’ of Irish nurses, union leader says

Brexit will mean the UK health authorities will intensify their strategy of “aggressively recruiting” nurses from Ireland to fill skills shortages in Britain, the Seanad has heard.

Liam Doran, general secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), said hospitals such as Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital in London were hiring graduates trained in Ireland as soon as they were registered and before they began working here.

“The pace and intensity of this recruitment drive by the UK will only increase as a result of Brexit as the numbers applying from within and outside the EU to work in the United Kingdom will fall,” Mr Doran said.

He said the number of applications to the UK Nursing and Midwifery Council, the professional regulatory body in Britain, had dropped by over 90 per cent in recent months.

“However, all this will do, in the context of the Irish-registered nurse or midwife, is to increase still further the attempts by UK health authorities to fill their nursing and midwifery shortage by aggressively recruiting here in Ireland.”

Mr Doran said the Government must ensure that healthcare between the Republic and Northern Ireland, and from Ireland to the United Kingdom, “has no borders”.

He said the planned National Children’s Hospital, the largest capital development in the history of the Irish health service, was being built in a manner designed to provide all-island services to children.

“Nothing should be done which will in any way harm, restrict or impede the access of children in all 32 counties from accessing this world-class service in the years ahead.”

Mr Doran said “all-island” specialist children’s services such as paediatric cardiac surgery and congenital heart disease were provided by Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin, Dublin.

Meanwhile, Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry provided radiation and oncology services, as well as emergency cardiology services, for people on both sides of the border.

“The challenges to ensuring access to quality healthcare in the most effective manner possible are very significant as we face Brexit.”

Mr Doran was addressing the committee on the withdrawal of the UK from the European Union, sitting in the Seanad chamber on Thursday morning.

He identified as a “critical issue” the maintenance of the current mutual recognition of qualifications for nurses and midwives who successfully complete training programmes in Ireland and the UK.

He said the political system must ensure the movement of nurses, midwives and other healthcare professionals can continue unimpeded following Britain’s departure from the European Union.

Mr Doran, who addressed the committee shortly after 10am, said he had been involved in public sector pay talks until 3am.