Brexit is Ireland’s biggest challenge in 50 years, says Kenny

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has described Brexit as the biggest challenge Ireland has faced in 50 years.

Mr Kenny was speaking as he opened a civic forum examining the consequences of the decision of the British people to leave the European Union.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and the Ulster Unionist Party have declined to attend the event.

Mr Kenny said the forum would be an opportunity to listen to the concerns of business and civic groups about the challenges a Brexit may bring.

He said there would be no return to the hard border between the Republic and the North of Ireland.

Mr Kenny said the retention of an open border is essential in any negotiations.

Minsters, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin and Sinn Féin First Minister Martin McGuinness are among the attendees.

Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams said his party would seek to ensure the vote in Northern Ireland, which voted against Brexit, would be upheld.

He said the six counties should be given special designated status in any negotiations.

Mr Adams also criticised the decision of the DUP not to attend the forum. He said the conversation cannot be ignored by the party.

Mr Martin said people in the Republic and the North of Ireland had been persuaded of the benefits of the European Union.

He said now they are faced with the “fallout of a divisive and damaging result not of their making”.

Mr Martin said: “We could spend a lot of time here talking about the politics of what has happened but this would help no one. And the politicians present need to give the wider interests represented here the space to be heard.

“Today and as this process moves forward we have to take a different approach. “There is an urgent need to quickly move forward. We can’t let the confusion and complacency of others dominate.”

Mr Kenny said: “I have agreed with the Prime Minister that there will be no return to the borders of the past. Therefore the retention of an open border is critical.

“Neither I, nor the Prime Minister, desire to limit the freedom of people on both sides of the Irish sea to trade, live, work and travel freely across these islands.

“Therefore we have agreed that the benefits of the Common Travel Area be preserved.”