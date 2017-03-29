Brexit: Ireland’s ability to influence EU deal is highly limited

So what now?

Like politicians all over Europe, TDs and Ministers are watching the events in Brussels and London ruefully today - it’s happening, they’re leaving.

From disbelief and disarray in the wake of the referendum last summer, the mood amongst the other EU countries has evolved into something combining regret that the British are going and a desire to get on with it.

In Ireland, that desire to get on with the process is less evident that a deep sense of concern about the effects of Brexit, not just on border communities and commerce but on the wider economy and on the fragile politics of Northern Ireland.

Recent months have seen an unprecedented diplomatic campaign by the Irish Government in European capitals as it seeks to convince EU countries and the European Commission that Ireland’s interests need special attention during the forthcoming negotiations.

Insofar as it’s possible to say at this stage, those efforts have been successful. Certainly, the EU’s chief negotiator on Brexit, Michel Barnier, mentions the Northern Ireland peace process and the border with reassuring regularity.

The Government believes that it has gained acceptance from the Commission and from the remaining EU countries on the maintenance of the Common Travel Area between Ireland and the UK. If that holds true throughout the negotiation process to come, it will be a significant achievement of one of Dublin’s core concerns.

Achieving the second priority - the maintenance of an invisible, open, “friction-free” (choose your own term) border - will be a more complicated undertaking. Both the British Government and the EU have paid frequent lip service to keeping the border arrangements as close to the present situation as possible.

But it’s that final qualification - “as possible” - that holds fears for Dublin and for the north. In large part, the future of the border depends on what trade deal (if any) is agreed between the EU and the UK. That phase of the talks is well into the future, closer to the 2019 exit date than it is to today. A lot can go wrong in the meantime. And Ireland’s voice is only one of 27 on the EU side of the table.

A trade deal with tariffs, no matter how low, would mean border procedures would be necessary. Even a free trade deal with zero tariffs would require some controls, officials say, as the UK would be a “third country”, and the EU would to ensure that other countries’ goods are not entering the union through Britain.

The best hope for Ireland is that the UK steps away from the Armageddon option of “train crash Brexit” where there is no agreement between the EU and the UK, and WTO trade rules (including up to 50 per cent tariffs on agricultural goods) come into place. Such an outcome would have the potential to devastate Irish exporters to the UK.

There are signs from London about the possibility of a transitional deal, bridging the gap between 2019 and a final comprehensive EU-UK deal. But at this point, the mood in London and in Brussels suggests that such an outcome cannot be relied upon.

Some EU countries believe that Britain’s future arrangements must be less favourable. In London, the mood is perhaps best illustrated by the fact that Eurosceptic Tories walked out of a Westminster committee on Tuesday that was warning about the consequences of Brexit.

The future for Ireland is deeply uncertain, and our ability to control future events that deeply affect us is highly limited.