Boost for Maireád McGuinness’s chances to take European parliament presidency

Irish MEP Maireád McGuinness’s chances of becoming the next European Parliament president received a boost overnight with news that incumbent Martin Schulz is moving to federal politics in his native Germany.

The move by Mr Schulz, a Social Democrat (SPD), ends a standoff in the parliament over the top job between his Socialist and Democrats (S&D) bloc and the the centre-right European People’s Party (EPP).

After the 2014 election Mr Schulz agreed to stand aside halfway through the parliamentary term, though he sparked EPP annoyance in recent weeks by expressing his wish to stay on as parliament head.

In this he had high-level backing in Brussels from European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, an EPP candidate, who worked closely with the German.

Now Mr Schulz appears to have changed his mind, although it remains unclear what his role in German politics will be.

Various positions are available in the coming months: the foreign minister job in Berlin, or head of the SPD’s campaign in the May state election in his native North Rhine-Westphalia. Mr Schulz has also reportedly expressed an interest in being the SPD’s head of the party’s federal election bid in September 2017, although SPD leader Sigmar Gabriel has first refusal on the bid to unseat Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Mr Schulz will unveil his plans at a press conference on Thursday morning in Brussels.

Ms McGuinness has yet to officially declare her interest in running for the parliament top job but is widely mentioned, including in the German media on Thursday morning. As one of 12 vice-presidents of the 751-member parliament, the Irish MEP has built up a high profile and is well regarded within the EPP group.

Crucially, she has a good relationship with other groups in the parliament, a vital attribute for any nominee who will need the support of non-EPP MEPs to be elected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for European Affairs Dara Murphy, who is a vice-president of the EPP, said Ms McGuinness is a highly-qualified candidate who has his “full support and support of the Government” for the role.

As a founding member of the EPP group, Fine Gael has strong links within the European Parliament’s largest political group, which also includes German chancellor Angela Merkel’s CDU party.

Other likely candidates for the parliamentary president job include French MEP Alain Lamassoure and Italian MEP and former commissioner Antonio Tajani. German MEP and EPP president Manfred Weber is also a likely candidate but has yet to declare Ms McGuinness’s gender and nationality may serve as an advantage in the selection process, with many MEPs reluctant to endorse another male candidate from a large EU member state.

Irish man Pat Cox was president of the parliament between 2002 and 2004