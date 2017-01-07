Barack Obama plans return to Ireland in next year - ambassador

US president Barack Obamas is planning to come back to Ireland in the next year or so, according to the outgoing US ambassador to Ireland.

Kevin O’Malley said he spoke to the president for a farewell reception for ambassadors on Wednesday. “The last sentence the president said”when they were saying goodby was “please tell them I m coming,” Mr O’Malley said.

Large crowds came to see Mr Obama on College Green during his visit in 2011 when he also went to his ancestral home of Moneygall, Co Offaly.

Mr O’Malley told Marian Finucane on RTE Radio that this was the president saying that he would probably visit in the coming year or so.

Being asked to be Mr Obama and his country’s personal representative was “quite an honour.” However it was “doubled” to be able to come back to Ireland where his grandparents and aunts and uncless were born and lived.

Mr O’Malley did not think any changes to corporate tax rates, as mooted by president-elect Donald Trump, would impact on US foreign direct investment in Ireland.

Mr Trump’s order that all ambassadors appointed by president Barack Obama leave their posts by January 20th has not affected the departure plans of the ambassador .

The terms of political-appointed ambassadors always end when the sitting president steps down.

However, Mr Trump’s order meant no ambassador appointed by Mr Obama could stay on in a temporary or interim capacity after Mr Trump’s inauguration on January 20th.

A spokesman for the US embassy in Ireland confirmed that Mr O’Malley had planned for his tenure as ambassador to end before that date.

The ambassador will fulfil his duties until January 18th, before flying back to the US on January 20th.

It is believed this plan was in place before the order was made by Mr Trump’s transitional team on December 23rd.

The order was issued “without exceptions” and allows no grace period, which could leave some key US allies without an ambassador for some months.

Mr O’Malley is a lawyer from St Louis in Missouri. He is considered a leading authority on jury instructions in trials.

He was appointed as ambassador to Ireland by Mr Obama in 2014.

He has strong Irish connections. His grandparents were natives of Co Mayo who emigrated to the US in the first half of the 20th-century.