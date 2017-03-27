Assembly sitting cancelled after powersharing talks collapse

A scheduled meeting of the new Northern Assembly to elect a speaker, First Minister, Deputy First Minister and Executive was cancelled on Monday after Sinn Fein walked out of talks to restore Stormont.

It was decided that after Sinn Féin confirmed it would not be nominating anyone for these positions that it would be pointless going ahead with the 12 noon meeting of the Assembly on Monday.

The Northern Secretary James Brokenshire is expected to make a statement around 4 pm on Monday on what will happen next. After the 4 pm deadline he is required to call fresh Assembly elections.

There is an expectation that he will delay any such decision. He has the option of holding back on his decision in order to determine if there is the possibility of further negotiations to break the current deadlock.

He also has the option of restoring direct rule from Westminster although again the expectation is that he would hold back on such a decision as he and the Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan test whether there is the possibility of political compromise.

The collapse of these current talks came 23 hours before today’s 4pm deadline after Sinn Fein on Sunday evening announced it was withdrawing from the negotiations.

“This talks process has run its course. Sinn Féin will not be supporting nominations for speaker or the Executive tomorrow,” Sinn Féin’s Northern Ireland leader Michelle O’Neill said outside Stormont on Sunday evening.

The Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams criticised the DUP for not turning up for Sunday’s negotiations at Stormont on Sunday notwithstanding that the DUP for religious reasons seldom engages in Sunday talks.

“Regrettably, thus far in the talks process there has been no substantive progress across all of the key issues that are at the core of the current impasse,” said Mr Adams.

The outgoing DUP speaker said that after meeting party whips it was “clear that there is no prospect of achieving a successful outcome to the business scheduled on the Order Paper today”.

“While there may not be unanimous agreement on this amongst all Members, the five largest parties, have called on me not to proceed with today’s plenary sitting. I believe it is reasonable for me to act, albeit reluctantly, based on the will of the vast majority of the Assembly,” he said.

“While the sitting planned for noon today will not now take place, I remain willing to facilitate a future Assembly sitting as required,” added Mr Newton.

“On behalf of the Assembly and all those we represent, I express my hope that we reach an agreement which enables the Assembly to resume normal business as quickly as possible,” he said.