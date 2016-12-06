Approval for sharp hike in the stamp prices sought by Minister

Minister for Communications Denis Naughten is bringing a memo to Government seeking approval for a sharp hike in the price of postage stamps next year.

If allowed it will be the third increase in the price of postage stamps in the past two years.

He is also expected to ask Cabinet colleagues on Tuesday to allow him to defer controversial changes to the waste charging system, due to be introduced in the new year.

The change to dual billing was to commence in January with customers of waste companies being offered an opportunity to opt in to pay-by-weight collection. This has now been deferred.

The change to stamp prices will mean the Communications Regulator being asked to lift the postal cap from its present level. A standard stamp to Ireland and the EU currently costs 72 cent. That is at least 20 cent lower than the price in many EU countries.

The move to bring in “significant price increases” comes after An Post has said it is necessary to counter falling volumes of mail as well as rising staff costs. among its almost 10,000 employees.

Until now, the State company has been in a position to subsidise the loss from other income but is no longer able to do so, it is understood.

Pay-by-weight bin collection was due to be introduced earlier this year having being announced by the former minister for the environment Alan Kelly.

However, it caused one of the major controversies in the early weeks of the new Government and, in a compromise, the new system was deferred by Minister for Housing Simon Coveney.

Since then, the responsibility for waste charges have been transferred to Mr Naughten’s Department.

The plans would have allowed those paying flat charges to change to a pay-by-weight system, based on comparisons outlined on their bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Minister has said he does not want to introduce the changes until he has had time to review the system.

Green party councillor for Dublin City Council Ciaran Cuffe said that for the sake of the planet pay per weight bin charges should be introduced.

He told RTE’s Morning Ireland that removing the flat fee will be an incentive for people to recycle. “We are awash in packaging and something need to be done.”