Applications for Irish passports in US up slightly in 2016

The number of applications for Irish passports made to missions in the United States was up slightly in 2016, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

There was a total of 1,691 such applications, as against 1,452 in 2015.

Renewal applicants (1,112) and first time applicants (579) were both up slightly.

New York saw the largest number of applications (711), followed by San Francisco (408), Boston (271), Chicago (183) and Washington DC (118).