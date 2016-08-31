As the dust settles on the EU’s historic tax decision, it is becoming clear that the issue poses a threat to our economic model and the stability of our current Government.

It is not just a thorny technical and political issue to be thrashed out, says Fintan O’ Toole - it is an important moment in modern Irish history, and an opportunity to be seized to change how we do things.

Podcast - Apple tax: A watershed moment for Ireland?

Political Correspondent Harry McGee says the Dáil should be recalled to debate the issue before Cabinet makes a decision on whether to appeal - but he does not think it is likely.

Defending any decision to appeal, Fianna Fáil TD James Lawless calls the ruling an “EU power grab” that must be resisted, especially now that the UK, traditionally our friend in such matters, has left the building.

