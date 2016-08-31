Apple appeal may not be made immediately, hints Taoiseach

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has indicated that a decision made at Cabinet level to appeal the Apple judgment may not be made immediately.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mr Kenny was asked about suggestions that his Independent colleagues in Government had reservations about an appeal to Tuesday’s ruling ruling from the European Commission which directed Apple to pay €13 billion in back taxes to the Irish State.

“We will have discussions with colleagues” Mr Kenny said. “It is important that colleagues would have the opportunity to have any anxieties or any questions raised that they want answered. This is a complicated document from the European Commission, it is 150 pages. It will need time to absorb and digest properly.”

Independent Cabinet member Katherine Zappone raised the possibility a decision on an appeal should not be made imminently.

“Maybe there is a role for the Oireachtas and the Public Accounts Committee in this. It is really important that we take the time before we make a decision in relation to this,” she said. “I’m going in having these questions and concerns that I am bringing to Cabinet, but we probably need more time.”

Also speaking before Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan said he was in favour of lodging an appeal and said he hoped Cabinet would “be in a position to have an agreed decision”.

“My party will be proposing that this should be appealed. But of course we have to recognise the political realities. Not only do we not have a Fine Gael government, but we don’t have a majority government,” he said.

Mr Flanagan said he found the decision by the European Commission “quite baffling” and “fundamentally disagreed” with it. “ The Irish Government takes this matter most seriously. We have always enforced our tax laws . . . There are a number of glaring inconsistencies in what the commission says.”

Minister for Health Simon Harris said he was of the view that the Government should “robustly address this matter”.

“It’s important that all Cabinet ministers, including the Independent ministers, get the opportunity to get fully briefed by the Minister for Finance,” he said. “I’m sure our Independent colleagues are looking forward to that opportunity before we reach a collective Cabinet position.”

The Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government Simon Coveney was adamant that the Government “quite frankly” had to appeal the decision.

He said the judgment brought into question the capacity of sovereign governments to make their own decisions relating to tax. “The idea that State aid rule and competition rule would determine a retrospective judgment on a taxation issue is something I’m deeply uncomfortable with.”

Mr Coveney hoped that the Independent members of cabinet, most notably Shane Ross, would come around to the notion that an appeal was the best way forward.

“We fundamentally disagree with it (the judgment) and anybody who needs clarity or reassurance needs to be given the time to do it. The Government needs to work through this and bring a decision to appeal quite quickly,”he said.