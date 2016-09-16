Analysis: Song remains the same on Sinn Féin leadership

How was it possible to frame Sinn Féin’s status in Irish politics after the general election?

They were a little bit like the Government after the Apple case – winners who felt like losers.

The party won an extra nine seats in the Dáil, bringing its complement to 23.

Unfortunately for it, that was seen as a bit of a failure.

That was grounded on two factors – the party pitching its own expectations of a big breakthrough far too high; and a very poor election campaign by Gerry Adams, who was often left very exposed when subjected to detailed questions.

Half a year has passed since then and Sinn Féin has clearly put whatever disappointment there was in that election behind it (it never really accepted that narrative in any instance).

The party has reconvened after the summer break for its “think-in” in the CityNorth Hotel just south of Drogheda. It is looking forward rather than looking back.

Mojo regained

It is one of those rare instances where it can be comfortably compared with Fine Gael and its leader. Enda Kenny isn’t the only one who has rediscovered his mojo – because Adams too has clearly returned from the summer break full of brio and new energy.

The Sinn Féin leader exuded good humour and authority at the media stand-up yesterday. Inevitably, questions cropped up about possible “abdication” after a 30-year reign.

His answer was a little teasing. The party is drafting a new 10-year strategic plan and Adams accepted he would be stepping down within that period. He also said when answering a question put as Gaeilge that he knew when that was. There was also a slightly obscure reference to female leadership.

The reality is the situation remains the same. Adams’s leadership isn’t subject to the whims of polls or electoral disappointments. His status within Sinn Féin is analogous to that of Eamon de Valera in Fianna Fáil, and when he steps down it will be on his own terms without recourse to anybody.

The themes of the think-in are what you would expect from a left-leaning republican party.

Adams devoted a lot of his opening speech to Brexit, arguing for the Taoiseach to be more abrasive in defending this island’s interests.

The Brexit debate has put Sinn Féin into a bit of a quandary. The party has been traditionally suspicious of Europe but has evolved its position to one of a disciple, but on the Doubting Thomas side of things.

“One part of our Ireland is in danger of being dragged out of the EU, while another remains in it,” he said. He also berated unionists for their failure to engage in the island. “Unionism is being led by the nose by little Englanders,” was his best line.

Moral authority

The Daithí McKay affair in Stormont has shorn the party of a little of its moral authority on the Nama controversy.

In fairness, the party has only been second behind Mick Wallace in highlighting the issue.

But McKay’s coaching of a loyalist witness had undone a lot of that work. Adams insisted yesterday he was acting alone, and highlighted the number of times he himself had raised the issue in the Dáil.

Like its developing attitude towards the EU, there were signs of how the party has evolved in other areas.

It will take place in tomorrow’s Right 2 Water demonstration and will play a prominent role in the Repeal the Eighth campaign. Both would reflect classic oppositional stances and tactics.

Adams said yesterday, however, that the party’s alternative budget proposals would remain firmly within the spending limits (of about €1 billion) set under EU fiscal rules.

And when you look around the room at its political representatives and councillors, you realise how many are new-generation politicians who are unencumbered by the party’s political baggage.

Among the new crop are the likes of Eoin Ó Broin, Louise O’Reilly, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, Carol Nolan, Fintan Warfield and John Brady.

Looked at from the perspective of other parties, the only impediment that really remains in terms of a coalition with Sinn Féin is Gerry Adams.