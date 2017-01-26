Analysis: HSE decision on pay appeal to impact health budget

The decision by the HSE to drop its appeal against the decision of the Employment Appeals Tribunal in favour of two hospital consultants was not unexpected.

The Irish Times reported last year that the Attorney General had advised the HSE that it had little hope of winning the case – taken by two consultants who challenged the withholding of agreed pay increases in 2009 – and should seek a settlement of the case.

Many Government insiders believed the appeal was simply a way of putting off the inevitable, evil day when the money would have to be actually paid. That day is now approaching.

And the implications for the health budget, and the public finances as a whole, are severe.

The two consultants are now due a hefty chunk of back pay, plus increased salaries into the future. That is not the problem.

The problem is that so are some 2,000 of their colleagues.

In the Dáil this afternoon, Education Minister Richard Bruton said that further cases would be “vigorously defended”.

But it’s hard to see how the precedent established by the two successful consultants could be ignored.

The HSE had originally estimated that the bill would be in the region of €250-300 million.

More recent revisions to those sums suggests that the bill could be closer to €700 million.

This is, frankly, a nightmare for the health service, which will see services slashed to pay this bill unless more money is made available for the health budget.

‘We don’t know where we’re going to find it’

But that money can’t be magicked out for fresh air; it has to be found from somewhere else.

Last November, HSE chief Tony O’Brien told the Department of Health that the HSE service plan was based on not having to absorb any further pay costs.

Upward pressure on public sector pay are especially acute in the health sector where nurses, junior doctors and support staff are all threatening to strike.

This dynamic is not confined to the 100,000 or so workers in the health service. The other 220,000 public sector workers feel it just as much.

These demands have been turbo-charged by the desperate, last-ditch decision of the Labour Court to recommend hefty pay rises to gardaí to avoid a strike last November. The strike threat was certainly real; but the consequences for the public finances are very real, too.

Last week, the Government announced that it would bring forward the €1,000 due to public servants in September to May. It seems to have bought the Government some space, but the costs are mounting.

Last week’s move will cost €120 million. The Garda deal before Christmas will cost €50 million.

Neither has been budgeted for; they are to be met by “savings and efficiencies” within the system.

That is usually Government-speak for “We don’t know where we’re going to find it.”

Last week, at an Oireachtas committee, senior officials from the Department of Finance told TDs that there is always some wriggle room in the Budget, because of money unspent, or savings that could be realised over the course of the year.

However, they warned, the Government is using it up pretty quickly.

It is hard to see how the consultants’ bill could be met without re-opening the Budget process.

With pressures on public sector pay growing ever more intense, it will fuel the fear that the Government is effectively on the run when it comes to the public pay bill.