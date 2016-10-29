Almost 40,000 people say they do not need a TV licence

Almost 40,000 people have signed statutory declarations that they do not have a television in their home, confirming a growing use of computers, laptops, phones and other devices for television viewing.

Figures from Minister for Communications Denis Naughten showed that, last year, 7,205 statutory declaration forms were received “from households indicating that they had no television set”.

In 2014, more than 30,000 people signed declarations they are a TV-free household.

In a parliamentary reply to Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty, the Minister said 1,433,752 TV licences were issued last year by An Post, which sells licences at €160 each and has responsibility for enforcement.

The figure includes 415,308 free licences issued by the Department of Social Protection to qualifying applicants under its household benefits scheme.

The Central Statistics Office 2016 yearbook shows there were 2,022,895 permanent dwellings or housing units in the State. A total of 61,204 were classified as holiday homes, while 198,358 were vacant houses and apartments, according to the CSO.

Estimates for evasion are put at about 15 per cent, an approximate loss to the State of €25 million.

Statutory declaration

An Post described evasion levels as “significant”, but said a number of households that did not have a television set might not have signed a statutory declaration. Under the 2009 Broadcasting Act, householders are required to sign such a declaration if they do not have a licence.

Hotels and most households have more than one television set, but are only required to have one licence.

The last government had planned to introduce a broadcasting charge for all households to include houses without televisions, but the proposal was abandoned as politically unpopular. Shortly after he was appointed, Mr Naughten confirmed he too would not introduce a broadcast charge.

In 2014, more than 16,000 summonses were issued for non-payment of TV licences. The overwhelming majority – 9,761 – were issued in Dublin.

Kerry had the second-largest number of offenders, with 540 summonses issued in Tralee. Wexford was next-largest, with 399 summonses issued, followed by Ennis where 393 summonses were served and then Limerick where 391 people were summonsed for non-payment.