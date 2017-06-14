Allowance increased for 4,000 people in direct provision

Taoiseach-elect Leo Varadkar will on Wednesday announce his intention to increase weekly welfare payments to more than 4,000 adults and children living in direct provision.

Mr Varadkar and Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald will seek Cabinet approval to alter the welfare benefit to adults and children.

The rate for adults will increase for children from €15.60 to €21.60 per week and for adults from €19.10 to €21.60 per week from August.

Mr Varadkar said: “ The Tánaiste and I believe this is an important measure. The increases will benefit everyone living within the Direct Provision system by providing more disposable income.”

The cost of the increase will be in the region of €320,000 and will be met from the Department of Social Protection’s budget for 2017.

The full year cost will be €770,000.

The Direct Provision Allowance was introduced in 2000 at the weekly rate of IR£15 (€19.10) per adult and IR£7.50 (€9.60) per child.

The adult rate has remained unchanged since its introduction. The child rate was increased in January 2016 by €6 per week to its current rate of €15.60.

The Department of Social Protection is currently paying a Direct Provision Allowance to 3,060 adults and 1,190 dependent children.

‘Small gesture’

Mr Varadkar said he would be reviewing the current working ban imposed on asylum-seekers.

“ I hope this measure will be seen as a small gesture to migrants that the Government will be more compassionate to their needs and sensitive to their aspirations in the future.”

Meanwhile, Mr Varadkar has also confirmed his intention to increase the clothing and footwear allowance for eligible school children.

It will rise from €100 to €125 for children aged four to 11 and from €200 to €250 for children aged 12 years and over.

This brings the total allocation for the allowance this year to €47.4 million, an increase of €10 million on what was originally proposed for 2017.

About 108,000 families will benefit from the increase from July.

“I have also adjusted the income limits to ensure that increases in social welfare announced in Budget 2017 won’t affect people’s entitlement to the Allowance, which will be paid in mid-July to give parents time to prepare financially for the new school year,” Mr Varadkar said.

“The additional costs will be met from within the Department’s allocation for 2017 in which there is an underspend due to rapidly falling unemployment levels.”

The Children’s Rights Alliance welcomed the announcement, saying it as a major breakthrough for the most vulnerable groups of children.

Chief executive Tanya Ward said she hoped this was a proactive step by the incoming Taoiseach.