Alleged Adams link to Donaldson should be explored, says Kenny

Allegations Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams sanctioned the assassination of a high-ranking party official a decade ago should be investigated if they have a basis, according to Taoiseach Enda Kenny.

Mr Kenny also said he would expect Mr Adams to co-operate with any investigation into the killing of Denis Donaldson, a senior Sinn Féin official who was also an informer. He was killed in a remote cottage in Donegal in April 2006, almost five months after he had been exposed as a spy.

“I don’t have any verification of anything in respect of the allegations,” said Mr Kenny. “There are areas of the political past of Gerry Adams that need explanation and he is the only one who can answer the allegations.”

The Taoiseach was attending the National Ploughing Championship in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

Mr Adams was also attending the ploughing event where he refuted the allegation.

Podcast: Mary Lou McDonald on Spotlight allegations

The Sinn Féin leader siad the person who made the allegations on the programme was anonymous and yet his claims were allowed stand as fact.

“It’s a lie. It’s wrong. I repudiate and deny it categorically. I think it’s another low point in journalism that an anonymous, unnamed person . . . makes these allegations. I was as shocked and surprised as anyone when Denis Donaldson was shot in Glenties in Donegal.”

Counterinsurgency

Mr Adams claimed there was an agenda behind the allegations: “There are elements in the British system who have never come to terms with the fact that Sinn Féin has five Ministers in the North, that Martin McGuinness leads along with Arlene Foster. ”

The Sinn Féin chief added that “their [agenda] included every counterinsurgency method known to humanity [during] the 30 years of that conflict.”

He said was would be happy to talk to police about the allegations. Asked would he sue the programme makers, he replied that the matter was “in the hands of my solicitors” and he would follow their advice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar also said the allegations merited an investigation.

Mr Adams said it was wrong that a decade later, no inquest had been held into Mr Donaldson’s death, despite the repeated requests of his family for one to be held.

He said a Garda investigation has suggested the Real IRA were behind the killing. Asked whom he himself thought was responsible, Mr Adams replied that he did not know.