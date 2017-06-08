All eyes on Northern Ireland election to see if high turnout replicated

The polls have closed in the general election in Northern Ireland.

Counting will commence at seven venues once ballot boxes have been collected from the region’s 619 voting centres.

The first results are expected around 1am.

With much of the region having been drenched in rain through the day, all eyes will be on the turnout to see if the relatively high 64.8 per cent of March’s Assembly election will be replicated.

Democratic Unionist leader Arlene Foster avoided the rain as she voted near her home in Brookeborough, Co Fermanagh, early this morning, while Sinn Féin’s Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill marked her ballot paper close to her home village of Clonoe in Co Tyrone.

Ulster Unionist leader Robin Swann voted in Kells, Co Antrim, with SDLP leader Colum Eastwood and Alliance leader Naomi Long voting in Derry and Belfast respectively.

The election is the seventh time voters have cast a ballot in Northern Ireland in three years.

Low-key campaign

Election fatigue has been one of the explanations offered for what was a low-key campaign in the region.

For many local politicians, the snap general election was an unwanted distraction from efforts to restore the Stormont institutions.

Floundering negotiations to re-establish a coalition government in Belfast, which were put on ice during the campaign, will resume once the dust settles on Thursday’s results.

The ongoing Assembly crisis blurred the lines between Stormont and Westminster issues on the campaign trail, with the blame game over the implosion of devolution spilling into the race for Westminster seats.

As in the rest of the UK, Brexit was a key campaign issue. While Sinn Féin, the SDLP and Alliance all called for some form of special designated EU status for Northern Ireland after the UK exits, the Democratic Unionists and Ulster Unionists steadfastly opposed anything that differentiated the region from Great Britain.

Since last June’s EU referendum, the Brexit debate in Northern Ireland has become increasingly intertwined with the constitutional question.

Nationalists and republicans claim the UK decision to leave the EU, in the face of a 56 per cent remain vote in Northern Ireland, highlights the case for a united Ireland.

Unionists insist support for remaining in the EU cannot be interpreted as a swing in public opinion toward unification.

Contrasting views

Those contrasting views were played out during the election, with the DUP urging voters to strengthen the Union and Sinn Féin encouraging supporters to add momentum to their campaign for a border poll.

In the 2015 general election, the DUP won eight seats, Sinn Féin four, the SDLP three, the UUP two, with one independent unionist returned.

A formal pact struck between the DUP and UUP two years ago was not replicated this time round, though both parties did step aside in certain battleground seats to maximise the pro-Union vote.

Meanwhile, a mooted “anti-Brexit” pact between pro-Remain parties such as the Greens, SDLP and Sinn Féin failed to materialise.

Despite the largely uneventful campaign, at least six of the 18 seats are set to be tightly fought.

Three Belfast constituencies - South, East and North - along with South Down, South Antrim and Fermanagh and South Tyrone could all go down to the wire.

Press Association