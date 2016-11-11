Alan Shatter unlikely to seek compensation from State

Former minister for justice Alan Shatter is unlikely to seek compensation from the State despite winning his appeal against the findings of Seán Guerin’s report into the treatment of Garda whistleblowers.

In a statement after the Court of Appeal ruled in his favour, the former Fine Gael TD indicated he would be seeking to have his costs reimbursed but would not seek compensation.

“It is my hope that today’s decision will bring this litigation, which should never have been necessary, to an end.”

Mr Shatter criticised Taoiseach Enda Kenny for effectively forcing him out of ministerial office. He said he had no choice but to resign his position after Mr Kenny failed to express confidence in him after the report was published.

“Mr Guerin made his findings and conclusions which criticised my competence as minister, and the manner in which I dealt with the complaints of Sgt Maurice McCabe, without ever speaking with me or giving me the opportunity to address his concerns,” he said.

“At the time of my resignation, I was critical of this to the Taoiseach and detailed my criticisms in the Dáil on 19th June, 2014.

“Unfortunately, the Taoiseach ignored my concerns as also did my successor as Minister for Justice when responding in the June 2014 Dáil debate as did all opposition members of the Dáil at that time.”

‘No doubt’

Mr Shatter said he had “no doubt” that the conclusions of Mr Guerin contributed to him losing his seat in February’s election.

Speaking in Co Galway on Thursday, Mr Kenny declined to offer Mr Shatter an apology but said he had been a good minister.

He denied forcing Mr Shatter to resign as a minister, insisting he made the decision himself. Mr Kenny also said many people lost their Dáil seats at the last election, which was part of the democratic process.