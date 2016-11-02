Alan Cantwell resigns as special adviser to Mitchell O’Connor

Alan Cantwell has resigned as a special adviser to Minister for Enterprise Mary Mitchell O’Connor.

Mr Cantwell was hired by the Minister in May to become director of communications at the Department of Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation.

Personal decision

Mr Cantwell said it was a personal decision and denied there was any other reason for his move.

“I would like to thank Alan for his loyal service, dedication and advice throughout his time as my special advisor in the Department of Jobs, Enterprise & Innovation,” said Ms Mitchell O’Connor.

“His professionalism and work ethic was exemplary. Alan is a good colleague and friend and I am sad to see him leave. I wish him well in his future career,” she added.