Ahern: McGuinness’s death a big loss for our country

I am sorry to learn of the passing of Martin McGuinness, who was a valued partner of mine on the road to peace in Ireland. He was a sincere and warm-hearted person who had made a long and gradual transition from armed struggle to democratic politics. He embraced peace and became a champion of it without ever diluting his core commitment to a united Ireland. He made a lasting and commendable contribution to the peace process and to moving Northern Ireland on from years of tragic violence.

Martin McGuinness never made any secret of his past in the IRA. He grew up at a time when Northern Ireland was convulsed by the ravages of conflict, but ultimately he embraced inclusive politics. I first got to know him in the fledgling days of the peace process in the early to mid-1990s when Sinn Féin’s position might have been, to borrow a phrase, of a slightly constitutional disposition.

Given his previous IRA activities, Martin had credibility with the rank-and-file militarists in the republican movement and this was deployed to quell charges of a sell-out as Sinn Féin first engaged in peace talks. He played a crucial role in bringing about the ceasefires in 1994 and again in 1997, and he was Sinn Féin’s chief negotiator as the party first dipped its toe into and then began to immerse itself in democratic politics.

Tough negotiator

Martin was a tough negotiator and someone who would trenchantly argue his case in talks, but he was usually good-humoured. He was a people person and he was warm. He had a great capacity to engage with other people and, despite his IRA past, he managed to endear himself to many people in senior positions in unionism. This was a key factor in driving the peace process forward.

His genuine sincerity about peace and the respectful manner in which he dealt with Ian Paisley blossomed into an unlikely friendship that saw the so-called Chuckle Brothers laugh and pray together. This was no fluke and Martin also managed to persuade Peter Robinson of his bona fides for peace when they worked side by side as first and deputy first minister.

Before his passing, Martin had spent almost 25 years as a central figure in the peace process. This required incredible perseverance, courage, commitment and real stamina. Martin worked extremely hard because he did not want to see Northern Ireland slip back into the bloodshed of the past. He was willingly to build alliances with former enemies and to accept some difficult compromises because he recognised that peace had to be protected and that ultimately all viewpoints on the island had to be accommodated and respected.

Bitter rivals

Yitzak Rabin once said, “You make peace with your enemies not your friends.” Martin McGuinness made peace with many enemies and, in doing so, he did this island a huge service by showing that erstwhile bitter rivals could work constructively together for the betterment of all the people. He served for almost 10 years as deputy first minister and he remained a voice for sanity and progressive politics in the hothouse atmosphere of Northern Ireland politics.

From our many conversations, I know that he remained deeply committed to a united Ireland, but he was equally passionate about preserving the hard-won peace that Northern Ireland has achieved. His loss is a big loss for the peace process and for our country and, of course, for his family and friends. I respected him greatly and I will remember him in my prayers.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Bertie Ahern was taoiseach from 1997 to 2008