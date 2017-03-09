Agreement of terms for ‘Grace’ inquiry could be postponed

Plans for the Dáil to agree the terms of reference for an inquiry into the “Grace” case on Thursday may have to be postponed.

This follows a claims at the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that the terms of reference cannot be set because of allegations made at Thursday’s meeting about HSE director general Tony O’Brien.

Committee member Catherine Connolly said the terms could not be set in the light of what had been said about Mr O’Brien.

Sinn Féin deputy leader Mary Lou McDonald had earlier accused Mr O’Brien of misleading the committee by providing “bogus” information about the case when he appeared before it in February.

On that occasion, he told members the HSE staff who in 1996 overturned an earlier decision to remove the vulnerable young woman known as Grace from a foster home where allegations of abuse had been made were no longer working in the public service. He also said the HSE was unable to begin disciplinary investigations against staff until gardaí cleared an official report on the issue for publication.

Subsequent media reports have suggested that one senior official involved in the case is still working for the child and family agency Tusla. It has also emerged that there were no written contacts between the HSE and the gardaí until three years after the report was completed in 2012.

Committee chairman Sean Fleming is meeting with the Minister of State at the Department of Health Finian McGrath to seek a delay in establishing the commission of inquiry into the case, to allow the HSE answer questions on its handling of the young woman’s case.

Mr Fleming had proposed giving Mr O’Brien, who was appearing on other matters, seven days to to explain the alleged contradictions in his evidence.

Ms McDonald said the matters should be dealt with now. She said she was concerned Mr O’Brien had given “inaccurate or misleading” information about the report. She was also concerned an alleged “clique” of HSE managers were protecting themselves at the expense of vulnerable children and that records may have been tampered with.

“You were at the helm of the HSE all this time. You gave at the very least incomplete information that does nothing to build confidence in the discharge of your duties,” she said.

Mr O’Brien said he had been informed before the meeting that he would be given seven days to respond. As a result he had not had the opportunity to re-read all the transcripts and prepare himself. He said it would be prudent to provide a written explanation and come back to the committee in seven days.

Ms Connolly raised the fact that the terms of reference for the commission of investigation were being set today, adding that she did not believe this could happen “in the light of what has come out today”.

The committee is currently meeting in private session to consider the issues that have arisen.