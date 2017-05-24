After the atrocity: what we can learn from Monday’s terror attack
Inside Politics: Ireland needs to be prepared for a terror attack of its own
We love Manchester: terrorists will continue to find new means and new targets and to generate new levels of outrage. Photograph: Stefan Wermuth/Reuters
Some things you will never become inured to. A suicide bomber decides his target will be children and teenagers at a pop concert. When children are attacked, as they were in Dunblane, as they were at Sandy Hook, as they were at Ariana Grande’s show in Manchester on Monday night, it is so detestable it will always remain raw. I wonder how many, like me, switched off the radio within seconds because the suicide bombing and its aftermath were so upsetting.