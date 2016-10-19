A Dáil reformed has become a Dáil strangled by its ineffectiveness

Taoiseach Enda Kenny must not have believed his luck last week. Budget 2017 passed with little or no controversy, and a declaration that he is standing for re-election in Mayo next time passed without a whimper from the rebels.

What a time to be Taoiseach. Well, we hate to be the bearer of bad news Enda, but those pesky Independent TDs are at it again...

The Independent Alliance is seeking a free vote on a Dáil motion calling for a referendum to repeal the eighth amendment.

At a meeting yesterday evening the group agreed to insist on an arrangement similar to the one secured in July, when the Dáil voted on a Bill allowing for abortions in the case of fatal foetal abnormalities.

The Bill was defeated. They got a free vote on that occasion and Cabinet failed to reach a collective decision to oppose the Bill.

This time around, things are slightly different. The Alliance (or at least some of it) wants to support Ruth Coppinger’s motion to hold a referendum on repealing the Eighth Amendment.

But they also agreed, as part of the Programme for Partnership Government, to the establishment of a citizen’s assembly that would examine the same subject.

They voted again in favour of that assembly when the Taoiseach tabled a motion in July to allow for its establishment.

Needless to say, the issue of abortion is a divisive subject. But take the sensitivities of the subject out of the equation for just a moment.

The Alliance signed up to a programme for partnership. Contained in that programme is a commitment to examine an issue by establishing a body to examine the issue.

Inside Politics: Budget 2017

Fast forward five months and members of the Alliance want to support a motion that would bypass the body that they pledged to support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Would this be acceptable in any other situation? Or on any other subject?

There are many who believe the assembly is a waste of time, money and effort and the decision should be made by the people by way of a referendum.

But that does not mean the Alliance can abandon commitments it made in the programme for partnership to suit its own political agenda.

The Taoiseach will be eager to avoid such a chaotic situation unfolding but like the time beforehand, it could well be out of his control.

Dáil reform or lack thereof

In the aftermath of the general election, politicians began a mission. Their aim? To reform the workings of Dáil Eireann.

It was a task many had tried and failed at, but this 32nd Dáil was never one to back away from a challenge.

So the mighty men and women of our fine institution set about radically changing the way business is done.

Their achievements are something to behold. Let me give you a little taster.

The Dáil does not now start its business until 2pm on Tuesdays, and until 12 noon on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Why? Well, the grand plan was to allow for TDs to dedicate some time and effort to their committees.

The only problem is there are only four committee rooms and 19 committees - and that is not even including the Committee on Procedure and Privileges and the business committees of this world.

The result is less committees meet and they sit more infrequently.

This also means our beloved House sits to midnight (as it did last night) when it could easily have closed its doors hours earlier.

A few of the other gems include the block voting arrangement. Instead of having votes called at any time of day or night, every vote is now arranged to take place in a single hour on Thursday lunchtime. This was supposed to mean TDs could predict their timetables, and make it easier for parties to arrange their votes. But the result is some TDs do not bother coming into Leinster House at all on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and those that do bail as soon as tea-time ticks in.

And then there is the idea that a party can ask two Leaders’ Questions in one day.

Last week Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin each got to quiz the Taoiseach twice in one session. Well, knock me down with a feather: that is genius.

More scrutiny of the Taoiseach they told us. So now the main man is subjected to two rounds of Taoiseach’s questions a week. We hear himself cannot sleep with the fear.

This is only the beginning. A Dáil reformed has become a Dáil strangled by its ineffectiveness.

Our mighty crusaders have failed us once again.