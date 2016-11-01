World’s shortest flight celebrates millionth passenger

The world’s shortest flight, which can take less than a minute, has celebrated its millionth passenger.

The 1.7-mile hop between Westray and Papa Westray in Orkney is in the Guinness Book of Records as the shortest flight in the world.

Its official duration is two minutes, but under ideal wind conditions it can take just 47 seconds.

The eight-seater plane is part of the Orkney Inter-Isles Air Service, which departs from Kirkwall on the main island and connects the Orcadian isles of Eday, Stronsay, Sanday, North Ronaldsay, Westray and Papa Westray.

Loganair has operated the route since 1967 and on Monday honoured one of the veteran passengers at a ceremony at Kirkwall Airport.

Royal Bank of Scotland flying banker Anne Rendall was given a bouquet of flowers by newly-appointed route captain, native Orcadian Alex Rendall — no relation — and said it was “fantastic” that she could help mark the milestone flight.

She has flown more than 10,000 trips on the service, visiting island communities across Orkney and tending to their banking requirements.

Jonathan Hinkles, Loganair’s managing director, said: “The route is a jewel in our network and known across the world. However, despite its fame, it’s an essential life-line service for the people of Orkney, connecting the individual islands via a convenient air link.

“It’s used by teachers, doctors, policemen and school pupils, helping them to go about their daily routines with ease and simplicity.

“We’ve been operating the service on behalf of the Orkney Island Council for 49 years, with our eight-seater aircraft a stable fixture above the Orcadian skies during the time.

“I’d also like to congratulate Alex for being promoted to captain of the Britten Norman aircraft, while thanking Anne as one of the airline’s most frequent passengers.”

PA