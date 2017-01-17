Trump retweets praise for Ivanka from UK instead of daughter

A council worker from Brighton, whom Donald Trump mistook on Twitter for his own daughter, has urged the president-elect to face up to his responsibilities and learn more about climate change.

Trump quoted a praiseworthy tweet directed to him by Lawrence Goodstein, a Twitter user in Seekonk, Massachusetts, that described his daughter Ivanka as “a woman with real character and class” late on Monday.

But Goodstein had mistakenly put @Ivanka, not @IvankaTrump - not a significant mistake in light of Goodstein’s 160-odd followers, but of far greater consequence circulated by Trump to his 20.1 million.

So Trump’s shout-out was instead directed to Ivanka Majic, a council worker from Brighton, England, who used to work for the opposition Labour party, whose number of Twitter followers doubled overnight.

Majic has taken advantage of her moment on the global stage by urging Trump to both take more care in his tweets and accept the scientific consensus about man-made climate change, which Trump challenged during his campaign.

Replying to the president-elect, she tweeted: “And you’re a man with great responsibilities. May I suggest more care on Twitter and more time learning about #climatechange.”

She also tweeted data pointing out that 97.5 per cent of publishing climatologists and about 90 per cent of all publishing scientists supported the human-induced climate theory.

Overnight Majic has attracted a global following. “Ivanka Majic from Brighton, England, is a wonderful woman. You’re right,” replied Mark Pygas, a writer for Distractify, to Trump and Goodstein. “I mean, she’s probably trying to sleep and her phone is going off the hook but it’s a hell of a story.”

According to a subsequent screenshot tweeted by Pygas, Goodstein blocked him for pointing out the error and made his account private.

Trump had not deleted his tweet nor acknowledged his mistake at time of writing, though Goodstein made his account private.

At the time of writing the tweet had been retweeted more than 5,000 times and favourited more than 26,000 times, with more than 8,000 replies - the vast majority of them including Majic.

Ivanka Majic

Majic is believed to be employed as a researcher at the Brighton and Hove city council. Her profile suggests she is not as active a user of Twitter as the president-elect, with just six tweets - most of them retweets - in the past week.

Her recent activity on Twitter was a retweet encouraging votes in Brighton’s upcoming restaurant competition and another publicising another resident’s appeal for return of her lost house keys.

Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump, who campaigned with Trump and is to move to Washington DC as her husband, Jared Kushner, becomes a senior White House adviser, seemed oblivious to the compliment paid to her by Goodstein, sharing a photo of “#datenight” with her 2.74 million followers.

Goldstein’s misdirected tweet had come during a CNN programme on the incoming first daughter featuring interviews with her adult brothers, Donald Jnr and Eric Trump, and about which their father had expressed concerns.

Trump Twitter account

As president, Trump will have the option of taking over the official @POTUS Twitter handle or maintaining his own, @realDonaldTrump. With 20.1 million followers hanging on his every missive compared with @POTUS’s 13.5 million, Trump himself has given no indication he will make the switch.

Sean Spicer, the incoming White House press secretary, told CNN earlier this month that Trump would “probably be tweeting from both, or whatever he chooses”.

Last week, BuzzFeed News publicised concerns that Trump’s “shockingly insecure” personal Twitter account had no known special security protections and was open to being exploited with potentially devastating impacts for the stock market and geopolitical stability.

It would not be the first time Trump’s account has been hacked: in 2013, when he was best-known as a real estate tycoon and host of The Apprentice TV show, someone reportedly gained access to his account to tweet Lil Wayne lyrics (“These hoes think they classy, well that’s the class I’m skippen”, from the remix of will.i.am and Britney Spear’s Scream & Shout).

“My Twitter has been seriously hacked --- and we are looking for the perpetrators,” Trump tweeted at the time.

