Tom Thumb: the circus ‘freak’ who made world headlines

In his position atop the famous Bailey and Barnum Circus, PT Barnum collected many “freaks”, long before the word took on its pejorative meaning.

People of various sizes and physical abnormalities made up his ever-changing roster from about the mid 19th century. These included a “giant” woman of nearly eight feet tall, a “mammoth infant” apparently weighing 196 pounds and the “Feejee mermaid”, which turned out to be a hoax consisting of a monkey’s head sewn to a fish.

Among his more valuable attractions was General Tom Thumb, or Charles Sherwood Stratton, a dwarf who stood a little over a metre in height by the end of his tenure in Barnum’s showcase.

In the mid-1800s, Tom Thumb was an international celebrity. Barnum had discovered Stratton when he was four years old and stood about two feet tall. They toured the US relentlessly from the get-go.

Twenty years later on February 10th, 1863, when Stratton married a “miniature lady” named Lavina Warren, Barnum wasn’t going to miss an opportunity. It was going to be a big affair and Barnum made sure to feature himself prominently in the proceedings.

“Both were in the hands of the famous Barnum, who arranged the wedding with a true eye to business,” reads The Irish Times’s report from the time. “Everything was done in the true Barnumian style.”

The ceremony dominated most of the New York papers and attracted the city’s elite to the Metropolitan Hotel - a medley of doctors, lawyers, authors “and others, who are rarely seen in the public assemblages”.

The celebration was lavish, well publicised and in many respects became an extension of Barnum’s act. The wedding party was made up of little people, including the best man, Commodore Nutt, another of Barnum’s so-called prodigies who was “even smaller than Tom Thumb”.

PT Barnum with General Tom Thumb. Photograph: Universal History Archive/ Getty Images

“The whole thing caused an immense sensation in New York. President Lincoln and his whole Administration; General M’Clellan; and an immense list of notabilities received invitations to the wedding; and we are gravely assured that ‘most of them’ were present.”

Quoting from the New York World account, The Irish Times report indicates the ceremony eventually fell into a sideshow itself.

“The reception was announced from one until three o’clock, but it was dark before the hand shaking was over, and then crowds hungered, unwilling to quit the scenes of attraction; and in truth it was not surprising, doubtless the little people were weary enough before it concluded.”

It was “the General” himself who put an end to the parade, helping his wife from the podium and “declaring that he had enough of this, and wanted his dinner”.

The crowd, at first, didn’t budge: “They had come to see the show, and their amusement consisted partly in gazing at each other.”

Later, when it settled down, Tom addressed the crowd, saying he was “truly grateful for this evidence of (the attendees’) esteem and consideration”.

“But, ladies and gentlemen, a little woman in the adjoining apartment is very anxious to see me and I must therefore make this speech, like myself, short.

“I kindly thank the excellent band of music for its melody, the sweetness of which is only excelled by my anticipations of happiness in the new life before me,” he said, bidding his audience goodnight.

The couple had world travel on the agenda, including an invitation to Britain by the Prince of Wales, for whom Stratton had previously performed. They also had a reception at the White House from Abraham Lincoln, who had not attended the ceremony in the end.

The wedding was undoubtedly a commercial success for Barnum; The Irish Times finished its coverage of the nuptials by noting that tickets for the exclusive bash sold for $75 a pop. “It would seem, indeed, that a large business was done on the sale of tickets.”

Another number of mentions of “Tom Thumb” crop up in later editions of The Irish Times. For instance, on March 22nd, 1864, when he retired on a quarter of a million pounds. “This is but a fair illustration of the strange freaks of fortune in these topsy turvy times. It seems easier to make a fortune by littleness than greatness,” reads the short report.

When Stratton died of a stroke aged 45 in 1883, the story was covered. Papers at the time didn’t give him much credit for his performance skills - The Irish Times report labelled him a “dull entertainer”.

Reports focused on his management of fame and money: “When he married, his wife brought him a dowry of renewed popularity, which meant for the general a new fortune,” reads the report of his death.

“He undoubtedly did very well, and the fact that for some years he has lived in retirement, a gentleman controlling his own estate, would show that he husbanded his wealth with great tact.”

