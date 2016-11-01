TG4 viewers ‘shocked’ after weather report Halloween prank
Irish channel pulls off inventive disappearing act during Monday night broadcast
Viewers were left “shocked” after a TG4 Halloween prank during a weather report on Monday night.
Weather presenter Caitlín Nic Aoidh disappeared after she was struck by a lightning midway during the forecast.
TG4 cut the programme and went to a off-screen title card.
One viewer asked on Twitter: “What just happened on @TG4TV ?
Did she just get electrocuted or was that a Halloween prank?”
Many viewers were impressed by TG4’s “very clever” prank.
“TG4 just produced the greatest weather report of all time,” tweeted @TiobraidArann1, while another viewer John Roycroft said: “Still not as scary as the usual weather in Galway #TG4W.”