Runners up: Jedward fail to win Celebrity Big Brother

Jedward have failed to win Celebrity Big Brother, coming in a close second to Coleen Nolan.

The Dublin brothers had been backed to win the CBB final.

Twitter was underwhelmed by the outcome. One viewer noted: “Big Brother knew Colleen was an unworthy winner so didn’t even bother dropping down confetti or setting off fireworks.”

There were numerous comments about her habit of sitting around smoking. Many others felt Jedward were robbed, and there were expected calls for the high-haired pair to turn up in next in the celebrity jungle.

Jedward have developed an admirable celebrity staying power.

“God this result is worse than Brexit,” lamented a Twitter observer.

Boylesports had said earlier on Friday that Jedward had been backed into 4/9 from 10/11 to win the show.

Having drifted out to 10/1 earlier last week, the Lucan natives were red hot to be crowned winners.

James Cosmo was their nearest rival in the outright betting.