Puppy abandoned at Dublin Airport finds new home

A small white puppy found abandoned at Dublin Airport in a plastic box at the back of car park has been given a new home in time for Christmas.

The six-week-old dog, who was named Sneachta by DAA staff, captured the public’s attention with floods of offers of help when news of his mystery appearance emerged on Thursday.

His new name was selected following a Twitter competition, winning out over alternative monikers like Rudolph, Snowball and the Simpsons inspired Santa’s Little Helper.

While not quite the steps of a church, the person who found the puppy abandoned behind the multi-storey car park at Terminal One initially thought a baby was in the box.

Sneachta was handed into lost property where unsuccessful efforts were made to find out what happened.

A member of the airport’s security team has now adopted Sneachta and has renamed him Milo.

She said Milo is settling in well with his new “human and animal family”.

Dublin Airport spokeswoman Siobhan O’Donnell said they would like to thank everyone for their generosity in relation to Sneachta/Milo.

“We were overwhelmed with offers on social media from many members of the public offering to take Sneachta,” she said.

“We also received a number of blankets and toys for him, and these have gone with Milo to his new home.”

As emotive a find as it was, it’s not nearly as surprising as previous lost and found items.

DAA staff have sought the owners of a misplaced urn complete with ashes, a toilet, a satellite dish and no end of crutches, walkers and wheelchairs.

If you would like to adopt an unwanted dog contact the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) on (043) 3325035 or info@ispca.ie