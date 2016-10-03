Pigeon arrested in India carrying message for prime minister

Indian border guards reportedly arrested a pigeon which came from Pakistan with a letter addressed to Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

The letter, written in Urdu, read “Modi Ji, do not consider us same people as we were during 1971 (Indo-Pak war). Now each and every child is ready to fight against India, ” the Times of India reported.

The grey pigeon was discovered near Simbal post in Bamial sector on Sunday. Police inspector Ramesh Kumar said the bird was taken into custody and that police were investigating the matter.

Similar messages to Modi, which were carried by two balloons, were recovered in the same region on Saturday.

This isn’t the first time a pigeon has been arrested in India. In May last year another bird was arrested on suspicion of being a spy after it was spotted carrying a “stamped message” on its body.

The message was written partly in Urdu, the official language of Pakistan. It also contained a Pakistani phone number, the BBC said, quoting local reports.

The bird was discovered by a 14-year-old boy in the village of Manwal, around two miles from the border. He took it to the nearest police station where the bird was X-rayed.

Police found nothing unusual but decided to log the bird as a “suspected spy” in the areas official police diary.