Pancake Tuesday: why do Irish people love to go on the batter?

Irish people will go on the batter in a big way this week by eating more than 12 million pancakes on a single day despite the fact that a significant number have no idea where th term Shrove Tuesday comes from.

The average person will eat two and a half pancakes on Tuesday with most people marking the day in some way, according to a survey commissioned by Siúcra

The survey people puts the number of pancakes likely to be eaten on that one day at a surprisingly precise 12,173,606.

It also found that a third of the population do not understand the meaning of the day.

The tradition of eating pancakes on Shrove Tuesday, known in some quarters as Pancake Tuesday, has been celebrated for centuries . The word Shrove is derived from shrive – or absolve although in some countries the term Mardi Gras, the French word “Fat Tuesday” is preferred while many Spanish countries celebrate Carnaval on the day with wild parties held to mark the occasion.

While the language used to decribe it may change, the concept of the day remains the same and it refers to the practice on the final night of Shrivetide, of eating rich foods ahead of the ritualistic fasting of the Lenten season, which starts on Ash Wednesday.

The Siúcra survey found that 70 per cent of Irish people will make their pancakes from scratch while 20 per cent will rely on a ready mix and 6 per cent will use ready-made pancakes.

While most people will take the DIY route this week a somewhat mortifying 31 per cent of those polled admitted to not knowing the ingredients of batter – flour, eggs, milk and oil – with men significantly less likely to know what makes a pancake than women.

The gender divide is also apparent in the flipping stakes. Traditionally pancakes are flipped in the pan but less than half of those who make pancakes on Tuesday will try their hands at flipping with men significantly more likely to give it a whirl than women.

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to toppings, Irish people have a preference for sweet toppings with only 12 per cent choosing savoury options. On 38 per cent, lemon and sugar is the nation’s favourite topping followed by maple syrup on 20 per cent and chocolate spread on 15 per cent.

The nationally representative survey was conducted in February 2017 by Empathy Research through an online survey with a sample size of 1,003.