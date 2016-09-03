Music album for cats aims to find the purr-fect melody

An album of music composed specifically for cats is set to be released by a major record label.

David Teie, a scientist and cellist with America’s National Symphony Orchestra, has composed five combinations of sounds and classical music to calm even the most distressed and troubled animals.

Music For Cats will be released by Universal Music, the first time a major record label has signed a deal for an album not designed for humans, after a Kickstarter campaign garnered hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding and independently sold more than 10,000 copies of the record.

Mr Teie, who is allergic to cats, said of the music’s composition: “The sound of suckling milk was a reward-related sound [for cats] and then I layer in the lower register of human music to make it palatable to owners. Hopefully it will appeal to both.”

The record was borne out of his scientific theory on how cats appreciate music, considering they establish their sense of music through the sounds they hear as kittens: birds chirping, suckling for milk, or their mother’s purr.

He added: “Not all cats respond, one will go right over to the speaker and one will just walk out of the room. I like the idea that critical taste applies to cats too.

“But I’ve been sent videos where cats nuzzle up to the speaker or even curl completely round it. Very excitable cats are completely calmed and formerly abused or feral cats tend to respond the best.

“We make the music available for free at shelters, where a lot of our testimonials come from.

“The time it normally takes to get a formerly feral cat ready to interact with humans is usually measured in days and weeks but the music has helped them in just one day.

“It is communication in the cat’s language, of acceptance and understanding and the comfort that goes along with that.”

Worldwide release

Mr Teie, who has played lead cello for Metallica, said he is still amazed that the album will be released across the world.

He said: “It’s insane. I’ve been doing this for 10 to 12 years and people wonder why I spend my time doing it but this is a culmination of all that.

“I hope in 100 years people will have to be taught that music was once only for humans.

“Reptiles don’t have the brain structures for it but all mammals are ripe for music.”

A spokesman for Universal Music said: “We’re thrilled to be part of this world-first project and break into the massive untapped market of non-human music fans. The possibilities are endless for more species-specific ‘Music For’ albums: dogs and horses could all be on the cards.

“David Teie’s creative ideas, passion and solid research has laid the perfect foundation for success.”

Music For Cats will be released via Universal Music on October 28th.

PA